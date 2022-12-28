ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saveea Freeland scores season-high 27 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against St. Thomas More

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 2 days ago

After a 15-day break from its last game, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court.

The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the first day of the Fall River Holiday Tournament held at Fall River High School.

Junior Saveea Freeland recorded a season-high 27 points to lead Cambridge. Freeland went 10-17 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 25 points, making a game-high 12 field goals. Senior Kayla Roidt had a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.

Sophomore Megan Bernhardt (7), freshman Malina Schneider (2) and senior Gillian Thompson (1) also contributed for the Blue Jays.

Cambridge is 5-4 on the season.

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

