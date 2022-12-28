Saveea Freeland scores season-high 27 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against St. Thomas More

After a 15-day break from its last game, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court.

The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the first day of the Fall River Holiday Tournament held at Fall River High School.

Junior Saveea Freeland recorded a season-high 27 points to lead Cambridge. Freeland went 10-17 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 25 points, making a game-high 12 field goals. Senior Kayla Roidt had a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.

Sophomore Megan Bernhardt (7), freshman Malina Schneider (2) and senior Gillian Thompson (1) also contributed for the Blue Jays.

Cambridge is 5-4 on the season.