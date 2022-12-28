Read full article on original website
Anch K
2d ago
shocking.... 124th and north will be the next stores to shut down. The difference between Milwaukee stores and waukesha co is that you don't get a slap on the wrist. You will get caught one way or another. pukes
Reply
10
Fuzzy Bumbles
2d ago
Such fine upstanding members of society. Out doing what they do best. And then this segment wonders why they get profiled.
Reply(2)
13
I Have Risen
1d ago
Hey it's a democratic state, it's okay. That's only $250 each. It's under the prosecutors cutoff off $950. Plus remember, the Democrats said that if it was to better their families, it was okay!!!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
WISN
Vehicle involved in mail theft flees from police, crashes into transport van
MILWAUKEE — The driver of a vehicle fleeing from Wauwatosa police ignored a yield sign and hit a para-transport van at North 67th Street and West Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee, police said. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. Wauwatosa police said an officer saw a suspicious...
Police search for hit-and-run driver; 69-year-old man dead in Racine
Racine police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a 69-year-old man on Dec. 22.
wlip.com
Local News: Police Investigation Into Death Continues; High Speed Chases Lead to Arrests
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a woman at an assisted living facility. The 89 year old was found around 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street in Kenosha on December 19th. Police believe the death is due to weather exposure. The death remains...
Unidentified man shot and killed near 26th and Capitol, police say
An unidentified man was shot and killed near 26th and Capitol early Friday morning, police say. Officers are searching for an unknown suspect.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating after two teens were found dead inside a vehicle in South Milwaukee. Police say Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 10:48 p.m., they were called to an area near 5th and Bay Heights Road after citizens discovered two unconscious people inside a vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
CBS 58
Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha homicide suspect captured by US Marshals | National News
Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured last week by US Marshals, the Kenosha Police Department announced on social media. Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 am in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
CBS 58
Criminal complaint reveals details surrounding death of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new details about the investigation into the murder of Milwaukee postal worker, Aundre Cross. Just one day after federal officials announces charges were filed, CBS 58 obtained the criminal complaint. The 29-page federal complaint accuses Kevin McCaa and Charles Ducksworth Jr. of murdering a...
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges
Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
CBS 58
At least 10 cars broken into during MU basketball game, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after several vehicles were broken into near 7th and Fond Du Lac Avenue Tuesday night, Dec. 27. Authorities say the suspect(s) broke windows on at least 10 vehicles around 6:45 p.m. Brad Franzen was at the Marquette basketball game at Fiserv Forum...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
CBS 58
3 charged in connection to murder of Milwaukee mail carrier Aundre Cross
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of United States Postal Service (USPS) worker Aundre Cross. Cross, 44, was gunned down in Milwaukee while on the job Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators say 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and...
CBS 58
'Very likeable, lovable person': Woman found dead in Timothy Olson's bed identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Through county documents, the identity of the woman found dead in Olson's mother's house on Nov. 8 is 60-year-old Daun Kihslinger. A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived.
ABC7 Chicago
Family wants 10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom over VR headset to stay in jail
MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee family is speaking out after a 10-year-old boy killed his mother because she wouldn't give him a virtual reality headset. The family told ABC affiliate WISN-TV he was being treated for behavioral issues at the time. "We've been pretty much shaken, shaken to our core," said...
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
Comments / 22