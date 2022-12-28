ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Anch K
2d ago

shocking.... 124th and north will be the next stores to shut down. The difference between Milwaukee stores and waukesha co is that you don't get a slap on the wrist. You will get caught one way or another. pukes

Fuzzy Bumbles
2d ago

Such fine upstanding members of society. Out doing what they do best. And then this segment wonders why they get profiled.

I Have Risen
1d ago

Hey it's a democratic state, it's okay. That's only $250 each. It's under the prosecutors cutoff off $950. Plus remember, the Democrats said that if it was to better their families, it was okay!!!

CBS 58

West Allis police seek missing 12-year-old girl

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are looking to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials say Analissa Vallejo stands 4'9" tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.
WEST ALLIS, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are investigating after two teens were found dead inside a vehicle in South Milwaukee. Police say Thursday, Dec. 29 at approximately 10:48 p.m., they were called to an area near 5th and Bay Heights Road after citizens discovered two unconscious people inside a vehicle.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man threatened to 'shoot up' plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. - Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of "terrorist threats" after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on lockdown on July...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha homicide suspect captured by US Marshals | National News

Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for a fatal shooting in Kenosha in October, was captured last week by US Marshals, the Kenosha Police Department announced on social media. Hawthorne was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13 just after 2 am in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identifies the victims as Jaelen Yracheta and Ava Allen. Officials say...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-29-22 fdl man faces attempted homicide charges

Charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide have been referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office against a Fond du Lac man following a domestic disturbance in Fond du Lac. When police officers responded to a residence December 20 the suspect had already left the scene. Witnesses say he made statements that he wanted to kill the victim. He later turned himself in to police. In addition to attempted homicide the 29 year old Fond du Lac man faces charges of aggravated battery, strangulation-suffocation, and disorderly conduct.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy