Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Steelers RB Najee Harris is Proving Everyone Wrong
All early-season critics have little argument left about the Pittsburgh Steelers star runner.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Is Taryn Hatcher Still With NBC Sports Philadelphia? Big Changes, Explained
Big changes are coming to NBC Sports Philadelphia, including the shifting of multiple roles. Taryn Hatcher, who has been with NBC Sports Philadelphia since 2018, will be replaced by Ashlyn Sullivan who will work alongside Al Morganti and Scott Hartnell, as per The Philadelphia Inquirer. Article continues below advertisement. Before...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow set to pass Drew Brees for highest completion percentage in NFL history in Week 17
Joe Burrow already has an impressive list of accomplishments in his short career, from winning the AFC championship in just his second season as a starting quarterback to having the highest completion percentage in NFL history for any player after his first two seasons (minimum 500 attempts). The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will again etch his name into the NFL history books come Monday night.
ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
New Jersey Halts Citrus Bowl Bets Over Drew Brees
Betting on Citrus Bowl was halted by New Jersey regulators on Friday over the former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ involvement in the game between Purdue and LSU, Front Office Sports confirmed. Brees signed to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue, his alma mater. Brees had been...
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game.
