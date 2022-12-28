ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow set to pass Drew Brees for highest completion percentage in NFL history in Week 17

Joe Burrow already has an impressive list of accomplishments in his short career, from winning the AFC championship in just his second season as a starting quarterback to having the highest completion percentage in NFL history for any player after his first two seasons (minimum 500 attempts). The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback will again etch his name into the NFL history books come Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

