wbfo.org

Locate your towed car and retrieve it free — except in Amherst

If your car was towed during the storm, chances are pretty good that you can find its location online and retrieve it for free — unless it was picked up in Amherst. At the peak of the storm, four area municipalities posted an online inventory of 650 towed vehicles, and where to find them. (You can check for your vehicle online below.)
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Common Council President on blizzard aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As clean up from the Blizzard ’22 continues, many are wondering “What’s next?” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his story and weigh in on the blizzard aftermath. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel ban continues in Buffalo

5th UPDATE: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted:. “The driving ban in the City of Buffalo is expected to remain through today and will be reevaluated in the overnight/early morning based on street clearing progress.”. ••••••••. 4th UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal

Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

West Side restaurant provides free hot meals to those in need

The Gypsy Parlor on Buffalo’s West Side has provided over a hundred free meals in the immediate aftermath of the blizzard, including to first responders. The storm not only shut down streets but stores too. With many roads impassable and with the driving ban only recently lifted for the City of Buffalo, residents have largely been limited to what they can find within walking distance. For those that could walk to The Gypsy Parlor Monday night, they received a much-needed hot meal and sense of community.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

BBB tip: GoFundMe launches hub for those looking to donate and offer relief to victims of Buffalo blizzard

Submitted by the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. As news reports come in of those seriously affected by the deadly Buffalo blizzard, there is an outpouring of support from those who want to help. This is, after all, the “City of Good Neighbors.” But it can be tricky to determine what is the best way to donate to ensure that the money is going to the correct people and organizations.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
102.5 The Bone

Buffalo storm victims: What we know about the lives lost

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-seven people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo. Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. Monique Alexander. Among those killed was...
