KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
2 taken to hospital, suspect arrested after shootout in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people during a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. "We...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
News On 6
KOCO
Cleveland County Detention Center inmate dies after suffering medical emergency
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A 66-year-old Cleveland County Detention Center inmate died after suffering a medical emergency earlier this month. Cleveland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Friday that an inmate suffered a medical emergency related to pre-existing medical conditions on Dec. 20. She was taken to a hospital and died the next day, according to a news release.
fourstateshomepage.com
News On 6
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
KOCO
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KOCO
Police identify man shot, killed after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities released the identity of a man shot and killed last week after he allegedly threw several Molotov cocktails into an Oklahoma City apartment. Around 11:55 p.m. Dec. 20, police responded to a report of shots being fired at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Northwest 122nd Street. Police said in a news release that crews also were responding to the complex about a possible fire.
New Video Captures Damage After Water Break At Apartment Complex In NW Oklahoma City
New video captured the devastation left behind after a water pipe break on Saturday flooded the Classen luxury apartment complex in Northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters say the break is just one of the dozens that occurred across the city after temps dropped well below freezing. According to firefighters, they were...
Police investigating body found in drainage ditch
Officials are investigating after a person's body was found in a drainage ditch in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
