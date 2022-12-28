Read full article on original website
OCPD Arrest Man Experiencing Homelessness With Weapon In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man with a weapon Friday morning near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Avenue in Downtown Oklahoma City. OCPD arrived on scene, where officers drew their weapons on the man and convinced him to lay his own on the ground. According to OCPD, the...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
2 taken to hospital, suspect arrested after shootout in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people during a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. "We...
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
News On 6
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans' identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
Tenant: 'Creepy' maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
KOCO
Spencer police release details on manhunt, second arrest of pursuit suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Spencer Police Department released new details Friday on the manhunt for a suspect who escaped police custody after being involved in a pursuit. A suspect was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Spencer. He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in Midtown Oklahoma City, where he escaped while paperwork was being done.
"We showed up to Christmas dirty": NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Expect several DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols across Oklahoma City over holiday weekend
Efforts are underway statewide to reduce the number of DUI cases, especially with New Year’s Eve just days away.
news9.com
OKC Residents Spend More On Utility Prices Than Statewide Average, Report Finds
A new report found that Oklahoma City residents spent slightly more on their utility bills than average Oklahomans. According to the household spending report, residents in the Oklahoma City metro spend around $324 per month on utility bills. The statewide average is a little lower at $297 per month. In...
KOCO
High 5: OKC firefighter wins powerlifting competitions in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — KOCO 5 would like to give a big High 5 to perhaps the strongest firefighter in Oklahoma. Last month, Oklahoma City Fire Department Corp. Chad Ake competed in powerlifting events in Salt Lake City, winning the IPL World Powerlifting Championship. This month, he brought home the gold again after winning the Olympia Powerlifting competition in Las Vegas.
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
News On 6
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
KOCO
Second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee dies this month
NORMAN, Okla. — A second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee died this month, less than two weeks after the first. Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 from pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office released a statement about her death Friday, nine days later.
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
