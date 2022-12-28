ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Spencer police release details on manhunt, second arrest of pursuit suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Spencer Police Department released new details Friday on the manhunt for a suspect who escaped police custody after being involved in a pursuit. A suspect was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Spencer. He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in Midtown Oklahoma City, where he escaped while paperwork was being done.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City

A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee dies this month

NORMAN, Okla. — A second Cleveland County Detention Center detainee died this month, less than two weeks after the first. Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 from pre-existing medical conditions, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office released a statement about her death Friday, nine days later.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

