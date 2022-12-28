Read full article on original website
WOWT
Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the...
WOWT
Omaha woman pushing for further investigation into claim involving Club Carwash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During this winter warm-up, thousands of drivers will go through a car wash. Club Carwash, with four locations in the Omaha area, washed more than 322,000 vehicles in the first seven months of this year. Less than a tenth of 1% — 410 customers — filed damage claims.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Enviro-Master
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Enviro-Master Owner, Michele Whitaker about what their company is doing to reduce the risk of picking up germs and viruses from surfaces. Find out more, including why the restroom is a hygiene hot spot, in today’s interview!
KETV.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Omaha church deals with catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim of catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual — and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera,...
WOWT
Nearly 500K diapers collected in drive
WOWT
Testing safety of ice on metro lakes
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. House fire sends three to the hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. Three cousins are in the hospital after a...
WOWT
What you need to know before ringing in the New Year with fireworks in the Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe. “We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
WIBW
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nebraska prosecutors filed murder charges Friday against a Topeka man previously accused of kidnapping an Omaha woman. Douglas Co., Neb. Attorney Don Kleine said Aldrick Scott, 47, now faces additional counts of first degree murder, use of a firearm and tampering with evidence. Scott was arrested...
WOWT
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after $15,000 of engineering equipment was stolen from a work truck. Police said sometime between Dec. 22-27, someone entered an Olsson truck parked near 70th and X streets and stole surveying equipment. An Olympus 38DL Plus steel measuring device valued at $5,000...
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
WOWT
Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
KETV.com
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
OMAHA, Neb. — As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an...
WOWT
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament. Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday....
WOWT
Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
WOWT
OPD: Missing Omaha woman’s death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman missing since Thursday has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen at roughly 1 p.m. Thursday near her home around 93rd Street and Redick Avenue. Omaha Police said Wednesday that she was found around...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
