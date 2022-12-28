ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Cowboys Furious Second-Half Comeback Bid Falls Short

FRESNO, Calif., -- The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team constructed a sizable comeback Wednesday at Fresno State. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Cowboys fell, 58-53, inside Save Mart Center in the two teams’ Mountain West Conference opener. The loss drops the Pokes to 5-8 overall...
LARAMIE, WY
Gear Up For Gameday: Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz., -- "What channel is the game on?" It isn't -- but no need to panic. Here's a few questions you need to first ask yourself: Do I have a smart TV? Do I have the internet? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, you're in luck. Search for the Barstool app and download it. Once that's accomplished, open it.
LARAMIE, WY
Pokes, Bobcats to Square off in Friday’s Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz., -- The 2022 University of Wyoming Football team will cap off a successful season on Friday, Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz., when it will face the Ohio Bobcats in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. It will be the culmination of a season that saw Wyoming, one of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards

A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president. Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes

Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
Casper, WY
