TUCSON, Ariz., -- "What channel is the game on?" It isn't -- but no need to panic. Here's a few questions you need to first ask yourself: Do I have a smart TV? Do I have the internet? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, you're in luck. Search for the Barstool app and download it. Once that's accomplished, open it.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO