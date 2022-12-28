Read full article on original website
Cowboys Furious Second-Half Comeback Bid Falls Short
FRESNO, Calif., -- The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team constructed a sizable comeback Wednesday at Fresno State. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Cowboys fell, 58-53, inside Save Mart Center in the two teams’ Mountain West Conference opener. The loss drops the Pokes to 5-8 overall...
Gear Up For Gameday: Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz., -- "What channel is the game on?" It isn't -- but no need to panic. Here's a few questions you need to first ask yourself: Do I have a smart TV? Do I have the internet? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, you're in luck. Search for the Barstool app and download it. Once that's accomplished, open it.
Pokes, Bobcats to Square off in Friday’s Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz., -- The 2022 University of Wyoming Football team will cap off a successful season on Friday, Dec. 30 in Tucson, Ariz., when it will face the Ohio Bobcats in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. It will be the culmination of a season that saw Wyoming, one of the...
Craig Bohl Remains Mum on Wyoming’s Starting Running Back in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz., -- You want to know. We want to know. But the guy who does know isn't talking. "Well, that's to be announced," Craig Bohl joked, flashing a grin Wednesday afternoon during a media session ahead of Friday's Arizona Bowl matchup against Ohio. "... Next question, please." This isn't...
Wyoming Republican Lawmaker Comments On Santos, Trump Cards
A Republican lawmaker from Cheyenne has taken to twitter to offer his comments on an embattled New York congressman elect as well as the Donald Trump digital trading card line recently announced by the 45th president. Rep-elect George Santos has been under fire for allegedly making several false claims, including...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Catches Theft Suspects After High-Speed Chase
Troopers captured suspects wanted in an alleged theft in Laramie after a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the suspects for nearly 30 miles. The suspects tried to take an exit to further elude law...
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
