ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Red Cross assisting flood victims in western Washington

SEATTLE — The American Red Cross Northwest Region is providing shelter, first aid, supplies and emotional support to those impacted by flooding in western Washington. The Red Cross said it’s been a busy week for their volunteers as they responded to high volumes of calls to help those impacted by flooding, power outages and downed trees.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana

NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
NEW YORK STATE
KATU.com

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Storm Video: Trees falling due to high winds across the region

PORTLAND, Ore. — Winds have brought several trees down across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. One tree killed a driver on Highway 26 according to Oregon State Police. Viewers have been sending in videos and photos of trees coming down or trees leaning over powerlines and roads. KATU viewer...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon sees over 22% increase in homelessness since 2020

SALEM, Ore. — The latest Point in Time Count data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows a 22.5% increase in homelessness in Oregon since 2020. The HUD report, which collects data from cities' annual Point in Time Counts -- a one night physical...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin

Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Power outages, infrastructure damage continue after PNW winds and flooding

PORTLAND, Ore. — The damage from high winds across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington continued to be felt across the Portland metro area Wednesday, with tens of thousands still without power and multiple city infrastructures damaged. While the stormy weather and gales are forecasted to calm down throughout the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy