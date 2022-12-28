Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
KATU.com
Red Cross assisting flood victims in western Washington
SEATTLE — The American Red Cross Northwest Region is providing shelter, first aid, supplies and emotional support to those impacted by flooding in western Washington. The Red Cross said it’s been a busy week for their volunteers as they responded to high volumes of calls to help those impacted by flooding, power outages and downed trees.
KATU.com
Oregon SNAP households eligible for replacement benefits due to recent weather events
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) says Oregon households who receive SNAP benefits and lost food due to recent weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits. Oregonians who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, due to recent wind and ice-storm related power outages, are encouraged to...
KATU.com
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
KATU.com
Oregon State Parks to host hikes on New Year's Day: See otters, birds, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Parks is inviting people to join them outdoors on New Year's Day for First Day Hikes. Participants can choose from 24 hikes in 21 parks across the state. All hikes will be guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife, and plants.
KATU.com
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
KATU.com
Storm Video: Trees falling due to high winds across the region
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winds have brought several trees down across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. One tree killed a driver on Highway 26 according to Oregon State Police. Viewers have been sending in videos and photos of trees coming down or trees leaning over powerlines and roads. KATU viewer...
KATU.com
Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping 5-year-old arrested at Sea-Tac airport
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Two women connected to the abduction of a 5-year-old Mount Vernon boy were arrested on Thursday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport upon returning to Seattle from Vietnam. The two women, Amber and Amanda Dinges, are currently booked at the Skagit County Community Justice Center in Mount...
KATU.com
Oregon sees over 22% increase in homelessness since 2020
SALEM, Ore. — The latest Point in Time Count data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shows a 22.5% increase in homelessness in Oregon since 2020. The HUD report, which collects data from cities' annual Point in Time Counts -- a one night physical...
KATU.com
Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin
Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
KATU.com
Power outages, infrastructure damage continue after PNW winds and flooding
PORTLAND, Ore. — The damage from high winds across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington continued to be felt across the Portland metro area Wednesday, with tens of thousands still without power and multiple city infrastructures damaged. While the stormy weather and gales are forecasted to calm down throughout the...
KATU.com
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
KATU.com
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
KATU.com
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of increased risk of landslides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is saying with the heavy rain, landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. In addition to landslides, debris flows are possible in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood...
Comments / 0