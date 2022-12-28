ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

myfox28columbus.com

ODOT sends 28 crew members to western New York to assist with deadly blizzard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Transportation workers are heading to western New York to assist those in need following the deadly Christmas weekend blizzard. Governor Mike DeWine ordered the deployment on Thursday. Twenty-eight members, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks, and four crew cab pick-up...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices in Columbus back on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Central Ohio are back on the rise Wednesday morning. Several gas stations in Columbus were priced at $3 per gallon. According to AAA, the average gas price in Ohio is $2.93 per gallon. In Columbus, the average is $2.90, which is 8...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio minimum wage workers to see increase for 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces nominee for next director of EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). Vogel will replace Laurie Stevenson if confirmed by the Ohio Senate. Stevenson announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne...
OHIO STATE

