PA state gas tax to increase by 3.5 cents per gallon on January 1

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Starting in 2023, the state gas tax is increasing by 3.5 cents per gallon. PennDOT said that the tax is not automatically passed onto consumers, this is an increase for the wholesaler. Customers will probably see the difference in January though. “It sucks a little...
