Jefferson County, AL

Freedom Freeman
2d ago

The question to the Sheriff’s departments is ….”What made them think they had a right to charge Americans for a RIGHT that they swore an Oath to protect”?

Rick Sanchez
2d ago

if you look back to the beginning of this bill, the sherrifs that were against this said it wasn't about the money but about safety. the representative that sponsored this bill lost his job as police captain because of it. these sherrifs care more about their money than your rights and safety. don't forget that

Damilo Linnear
2d ago

Criminals will ALWAYS obtain guns, legally or illegally. Law abiding US citizens better be prepared to react to that reality - with guns, of course. You DON'T bring a knife to a gun fight or you will surely die.

