Read full article on original website
Freedom Freeman
2d ago
The question to the Sheriff’s departments is ….”What made them think they had a right to charge Americans for a RIGHT that they swore an Oath to protect”?
Reply(3)
9
Rick Sanchez
2d ago
if you look back to the beginning of this bill, the sherrifs that were against this said it wasn't about the money but about safety. the representative that sponsored this bill lost his job as police captain because of it. these sherrifs care more about their money than your rights and safety. don't forget that
Reply(3)
6
Damilo Linnear
2d ago
Criminals will ALWAYS obtain guns, legally or illegally. Law abiding US citizens better be prepared to react to that reality - with guns, of course. You DON'T bring a knife to a gun fight or you will surely die.
Reply
4
Related
utv44.com
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
Alabama to allow concealed guns without permit in 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can still choose to get a permit if they want to do so.
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
Alabama DUI convictions result in steep consequences for repeat offenders
There are a bunch of moving parts in DUI cases. The consequences are severe for even first-time offenders, but repeat offenders see heightened consequences in Alabama.
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
wbrc.com
St. Clair County EMA releases statement on Moody landfill fire, ADEM monitoring
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Clair County that has been burning for over a month. While there is no update on what’s burning beneath...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
wbrc.com
Moody man arrested for murder of De’Anthony Samuels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a Moody man following the shooting death of De’Anthony Samuels earlier this month. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, turned himself in on Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for murder with a bond of $60,000. Little was transported to the Jefferson...
Alabama law enforcement say fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s been another deadly year for drug overdoses in some parts of Alabama. So far this year, Baldwin County has seen 66 overdose deaths, two-thirds of which were fentanyl-related. “That’s created a real issue for us with regards to the number of overdose deaths that […]
Abandoned cars, homicide stats, a sheriff’s passing: Down in Alabama
Huntsville police were asking people to remove their cars that had been abandoned on icy roads. A pipe burst in the control tower at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Birmingham’s homicide total is closing in on a morbid and very old record. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
wbrc.com
City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
wvtm13.com
Alabama prisons choose new health care provider for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to...
wbrc.com
UAB hires more surgeons to deal with growing number of gunshot wound and trauma victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB doctor says the hospital has added more surgeons to their trauma team to handle the increase in gunshot wound victims in recent years. Most metropolitan areas are dealing with higher violent crime rates, including right here in Birmingham. Dr. Jeffrey Kerby with UAB says...
Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
Comments / 43