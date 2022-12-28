NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO