"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
WKRC
Lake Michigan waves cover Wisconsin shop in ice
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
WKRC
Ice-covered gift shop becomes temporary tourist attraction in Wisconsin
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WLUK) — One of the most popular places to visit in Wisconsin on Wednesday was all the way at the tip of Door County. Amazing images of Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop coated in a thick layer of ice garnered thousands of views on WLUK’s website.
WKRC
Woman saves elderly man with severe frostbite screaming in street
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Spectrum News Buffalo/CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite after begging for help on a Facebook live stream. Sha'Kyra Aughtry saved 64-year-old Joey White from severe frostbite after she found him screaming for help on her street early Christmas Eve. Her boyfriend carried him inside their home.
WKRC
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
WKRC
Ohio minimum wager workers to see increase for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WKRC
Ohio minimum wage increases with new year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
WKRC
Mount Healthy Police warn of scammer claiming to be from Duke Energy
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - Mount Healthy Police are warning residents about a scam happening in the area. A man is reportedly going door-to-door, pretending to be an employee from Duke Energy. Authorities say they're not aware of anyone with a solicitation permit from Duke. If you see this person,...
WKRC
Consumer complaints lead to Ohio attorney general suing local business owner again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man behind multiple appliance businesses in Hamilton County has been sued again by the Ohio attorney general. This time Terry Haynes has a partner, according to David Yost. Haynes and Amy Garcia are accused of accepting nearly $5,000 in payments from customers but not providing the...
WKRC
Virginia college students wins $1 million after spending $30 on lottery scratcher
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Beach college student is ending the year on a good note! Perla Gomez is now $1 million richer, according to lottery officials. Virginia Lottery said Gomez was with her uncle and friend when she scratched the ticket. The two did not initially believe it was a winner.
WKRC
Pedestrian fatally struck by truck in Deerfield Township takes toll on 2 families
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A deadly pedestrian crash in Deerfield Township has taken its toll on two families. It happened Tuesday night. Troopers say Candice Norton was hit by a truck while walking in the middle of Mason Montgomery Road. Witnesses described seeing the flashing lights and medical crews...
WKRC
Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
WKRC
2nd grader's dance at school Christmas concert steals the show
MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on Dec. 14. A video of Jaden Williams’ performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his...
