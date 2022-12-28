ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKRC

Lake Michigan waves cover Wisconsin shop in ice

A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
WISCONSIN STATE
WKRC

Woman saves elderly man with severe frostbite screaming in street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Spectrum News Buffalo/CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite after begging for help on a Facebook live stream. Sha'Kyra Aughtry saved 64-year-old Joey White from severe frostbite after she found him screaming for help on her street early Christmas Eve. Her boyfriend carried him inside their home.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana

NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
NEW YORK STATE
WKRC

Ohio minimum wager workers to see increase for 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRC

2nd grader's dance at school Christmas concert steals the show

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on Dec. 14. A video of Jaden Williams’ performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE

