"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
foxnebraska.com
Omaha DEA seizes millions of Fentanyl doses in 2022
The Omaha Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form in 2022. The Omaha Division covers Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve seized across our Division has...
foxnebraska.com
South Heartland District reports COVID-related death
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Nebraska health district has reported another COVID-19 related death. The South Heartland District Health Department said a death from the past two months has been confirmed to be COVID-related, bringing the death toll for the district to 157 since the pandemic began. Officials said confirmed...
foxnebraska.com
New York marks first sales of legal recreational marijuana
NEW YORK (WRGB) — The first sale of legal, regulated adult-use cannabis in New York state history was made Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The first legal sale of cannabis occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, a dispensary in Manhattan, one of 36 licensed dispensaries that opened recently – there are 139 licenses yet to be issued by the state (as well as over 900 applicants).
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Game and Parks ice fishing tips
LINCOLN, Neb. — Winter is here and that means many people will take to the ice to enjoy ice fishing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is offering several tips to stay safe:. The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least four inches of clear, solid...
foxnebraska.com
Governor-elect Pillen names Nebraska State Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor has appointed a new State Fire Marshal. Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
foxnebraska.com
Concern of bird flu continues statewide
LINCOLN, Neb. — People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Nebraska Game and Parks said affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Officials have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
foxnebraska.com
SunSprout Enterprises puts out voluntary recall on raw alfalfa sprouts
LINCOLN, Neb. — SunSprout Enterprises is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. If you have been sick with diarrhea after eating alfalfa sprouts, the Nebraska Department of...
foxnebraska.com
Gov. Ricketts talks about experiences in ag
LINCOLN, Neb. — As he prepares to hand off the reigns to Jim Pillen, outgoing Governor Pete Ricketts is reflecting on his time leading Nebraska. One of his many jobs as governor was taking part in trade missions to market Nebraska goods. Watch the video above as he talks...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: December 28, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. As many ag organizations reflect on the past year, they also look forward to 2023. Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board, talks trade and the decree in Mexico to ban human consumption of GMO corn.
