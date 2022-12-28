LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's next governor has appointed a new State Fire Marshal. Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO