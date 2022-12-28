ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Detroit

How to make sure your pipes don't freeze during pre-Christmas storm

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're traveling out of town for the holidays during the pre-Christmas storm, make sure you take necessary precautions, so your pipes don't freeze while you're away. Water expands as it freezes which can cause pipes to break. According to Red Cross, pipes that freeze most frequently are outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, and supply pipes in unheated interior areas like basements, crawl spaces, attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets. Also, pipes that run against exterior walls have little or no insulation. Below are a few ways to protect your pipes from freezing: Drain water from...
CBS Denver

What you need to know to protect your pipes from freezing this week

When it's subzero outside, you'll want to take care inside. With extreme cold moving into Colorado this week, frozen pipes may be a big problem. And, if you're leaving home for several days for the holiday, there are important safety steps to take to avoid damage.Before the bitter cold strikes, Denver Water has a few suggestions to help prevent a frigid mess in your home.  Insulate water pipes that may be vulnerable to the coldPipes that are close to exterior walls or in unheated basements can be wrapped with pieces of insulation, and don't overlook pipes near windows which can...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Man Found Frozen to Death During Historic Winter Storm: Details

Over the past few days, a massive “once-in-a-generation” winter storm rolled over the United States. 200 million Americans found themselves under a weather advisory. Temperatures dropped to record levels in several places. At the same time, snow piled to record heights in other states. For several Americans, power outages, rolling blackouts, and halted holiday travel compounded the woes of the unprecedented severe weather. However, others saw much worse. The storm claimed several lives across the country.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Video Shows Montana Woman’s Bed Frame Frozen Over During Historic Cold Front

Around a third of the U.S. population is bracing for the coldest Christmas in 40 years as the country is slammed with a historic winter storm. Every state from California to Florida is experiencing strange consequences of the blistering cold, from falling iguanas to “ice pancakes” floating downstream. The states hit the hardest by the cold front, however, are those in the Upper Midwest and High Plains.
MONTANA STATE
KARK

Keep the cold out by winterproofing your home

(Baptist Health) – Want to stay warmer this winter if the power goes out? These tips from the American Red Cross, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) can help keep you safe in a cold-weather emergency. And, as an added bonus, they may even help lower your annual heating and cooling bills by as much as 30%.
3 News Now

Tips on preventing your pipes from freezing as temperatures drop

It’s essential to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures because once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze. You should let the cold water drip from a faucet, which will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.

