Pottawattamie County, IA

WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff's Office recruiting class most diverse on record

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Clinical trial examines best treatment for pulmonary embolisms

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
CARSON, IA
WOWT

Douglas County Attorney charging Aldrick Scott with murder of Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they’re upgrading the charges filed against Aldrick Scott. Scott, 47, of Topeka, Kan., had previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen of Omaha. According to a news release from Chief Deputy Attorney Brenda Beadle’s office, the county is officially charging Scott with first-degree murder of Allen, use of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott charged with first-degree murder

OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Testing safety of ice on metro lakes

OMAHA, NE

