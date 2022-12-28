ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
actionnews5.com

Water woes could not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the water woes Memphis and Shelby County are facing following the winter storm that froze the Mid-South over Christmas weekend, football fans were not going to miss this year’s Bowl game!. The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl saw an estimated 50,000 fans come to see...
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis underclassmen finding a way to produce for surging Tigers

The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team is into the 2023 portion of their season and a large reason for their success has been the emergence of two young players – sophomore forward Hannah Riddick and freshman guard Tanquel Welch. With the team on a three-game winning streak and...
actionnews5.com

64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl gameday information: Weather, parking and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl is going to be a great match-up between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The City of Memphis and MLGW are working to ensure that the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will continue despite water pressure issues at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
actionnews5.com

Two Memphis players entering transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sheldon Theragood | Officer, Youth Mentor, Speaker, Philanthropist, & Founder of Theragood Deeds. Amber Hamilton | Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative. Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s. Chef Richard Clark |...
Fatim Hemraj

A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?

Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
Summer Avenue Challenge

Summer Avenue Challenge

Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
tri-statedefender.com

My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023

Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
actionnews5.com

More water giveaways planned for Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares new technologies in healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With medical costs and deductibles pricier than ever, one doctor says it is important for consumers to think about healthcare diagnostics to stay ahead of expensive health issues before they become a problem. Dr. Rakhshanda Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center, joined Action News 5′s...
