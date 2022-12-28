Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu, spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from her...
actionnews5.com
Water woes could not keep fans away for 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite the water woes Memphis and Shelby County are facing following the winter storm that froze the Mid-South over Christmas weekend, football fans were not going to miss this year’s Bowl game!. The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl saw an estimated 50,000 fans come to see...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis underclassmen finding a way to produce for surging Tigers
The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team is into the 2023 portion of their season and a large reason for their success has been the emergence of two young players – sophomore forward Hannah Riddick and freshman guard Tanquel Welch. With the team on a three-game winning streak and...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Hero: Woman creates fitness program with those with special needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month’s Mid-South Hero cares for the mind, body and soul. Jan Averwater has been at Christ Church since 1990. When the director of fitness and wellness position opened up, Jan applied, and after being chosen, she found a new passion. “God just kept me...
actionnews5.com
64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl gameday information: Weather, parking and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl is going to be a great match-up between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks. The City of Memphis and MLGW are working to ensure that the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will continue despite water pressure issues at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
actionnews5.com
Two Memphis players entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After winning the First Responder Bowl over Utah State, two starters for the Memphis Tigers announced Thursday they are entering the transfer portal. Junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and sophomore defensive lineman Cam’Ron Jackson will be transferring as they both have two years of eligibility left.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 16 December
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Sheldon Theragood | Officer, Youth Mentor, Speaker, Philanthropist, & Founder of Theragood Deeds. Amber Hamilton | Executive Director of Memphis Music Initiative. Jeff “Goose” Goss | Co-Owner & Operator of Simon’s. Chef Richard Clark |...
actionnews5.com
Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple OT in highest-scoring AutoZone Liberty Bowl ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In one of the wildest games of the college football season and the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Arkansas defeats Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime. The 108 points are by far the most in the history of this game. The Razorbacks took a 31-13 lead...
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
ediblememphis.com
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
Memphis rapper 'Big Scarr' dies at 22, Memphis Police confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Big Scarr," born Alexander Woods, has died at the age of 22, Memphis Police said Friday. MPD said the cause of death is still under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. A signee with Gucci Mane's 1017 record label, Big Scarr...
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
tri-statedefender.com
My top five educational issues for MSCS in 2023
Nothing about the year 2022 has been boring as far as k-12 education is concerned. Quite the contrary, the year has been filled with a continuous stream of drama and excitement. COVID continues to wreak havoc, the teacher shortage is an ever-present nemesis to school systems across America, and violence...
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
Full-service mental health clinic coming to Memphis in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A full-service mental health clinic is coming to Memphis in 2023. The clinic will be Mental Health Cooperative’s first in West Tennessee, according to a release from the company. MHC has 10 other locations from Clarksville to Chattanooga. “MHC has a holistic approach to mental...
actionnews5.com
More water giveaways planned for Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several new water giveaways are planned across Memphis as Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Shelby County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is handing out 38,000 bottles of water to Shelby County residents from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Warehouse at 6393 Haley Road. One case of water will be handed out per vehicle.
actionnews5.com
Doctor shares new technologies in healthcare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With medical costs and deductibles pricier than ever, one doctor says it is important for consumers to think about healthcare diagnostics to stay ahead of expensive health issues before they become a problem. Dr. Rakhshanda Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center, joined Action News 5′s...
