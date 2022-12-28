Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Lincoln flag headed to the championship of online flag tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nearly a year after it was adopted, the Lincoln flag is already making waves. The flag is set to compete in the finals of the North American City Flags Tournament. Lincoln’s flag, designed by Ed Mejia, is squaring off with Columbia, South Carolina’s flag this Saturday....
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
WOWT
Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Enviro-Master
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Enviro-Master Owner, Michele Whitaker about what their company is doing to reduce the risk of picking up germs and viruses from surfaces. Find out more, including why the restroom is a hygiene hot spot, in today’s interview!
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
saturdaytradition.com
Colton Feist sends best regards to Nebraska football after announcing plans to step away from program
Colton Feist is officially stepping away from Nebraska football. Feist described the decision as one of the toughest he’s ever had to make. Feist played in all 12 games for the Huskers this season. The Nebraska DL recorded 46 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 2022.
WOWT
Testing safety of ice on metro lakes
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. House fire sends three to the hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. Three cousins are in the hospital after a...
thereader.com
How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
WOWT
More cloud cover but mild for late December before precipitation returns
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Missing woman found dead. Updated: 12 hours ago. A missing Omaha...
WOWT
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Omaha Central’s Inia Jones
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everything was clicking for guard Inia Jones when the Eagles hosted Millard South last week. Despite the six-point loss, Jones shot her way into the record books. The junior recorded 43 points against the Patriots, breaking a single-game school record. ”I realized we were down early,...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
WOWT
Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
KETV.com
'This is terrible': Family flying back to Omaha after canceled flights
OMAHA, Neb. — One Omaha family says they aren't waiting for a flight home. We met the James family at Eppley last week before they flew out to Houston, Texas, to get on a cruise for the holidays. Now, they're driving back after their flight home was canceled. The...
WOWT
Omaha area Scouts recycling Christmas trees again this year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you’re in luck -- the Boy Scouts are offering to pick up your tree again this year. Omaha-area Boy Scout troops are covering metro addresses west of Highway 75 for curbside pickup. The program is in...
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
WOWT
Thursday Dec. 29 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County, 1 in Pottawattamie
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
