ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

What role do Texas DPS troopers have in El Paso for migrant crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued to send resources to El Paso, as part of a crackdown on unlawful border crossings. Truck inspections, traffic stops, troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety are more visible in recent weeks. Texas DPS talked to KFOX14 about its...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy