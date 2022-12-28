Read full article on original website
UDOT issues Road Weather Alert, storm expected to bring one to 2′ of snow through Saturday night.
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation released a Road Weather Alert today, warning of a prolonged winter storm that will begin today and is expected to bring […]
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
kslnewsradio.com
Pole fire causes power outage affecting thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A pole fire knocked out the power to thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers on Tuesday afternoon. The company reported the outage to be in the Salt Lake City and Millcreek areas. A spokesman for RMP told KSL that the outage originally impacted 3,000 customers....
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
Multiple pole fires cause power outages across Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Bountiful
Multiple power outages have occurred across Salt Lake County Tuesday afternoon due to pole fires, authorities say.
KSLTV
KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless
SALT LAKE CITY — In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions. Shelters filled up and several organizations came together to help save lives....
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
ABC 4
Little calmer today ahead of next potent storm
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After a couple of active days, today will be just a bit calmer, but that won’t last too long. Even though today comparatively will be calmer, there will still be at least a slight chance for wet weather thanks to a weak shortwave moving through.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Division of Water Quality denies certification for canal project in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Water Quality has denied certification to the U.S. Magnesium Canal Continuation project due to “insufficient information,” the DWQ said in a statement released Thursday. “After thorough review of the Section 401 Water Quality Certification...
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Salt Lake City, Ut. - Utah's largest city and state capital, Salt Lake City, is the fifth fastest-growing metro in the United States. One of the biggest drivers for that growth is jobs - good-paying jobs - and lots of them.
kmyu.tv
Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
kmyu.tv
Passengers across country stuck in holiday nightmare as flight cancellations continue
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People flying on Southwest Airlines have found themselves stuck in a holiday travel nightmare. Most of the canceled flights across the country and at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday were on Southwest, according to travel website FlightAware.com. The airline has apologized to customers...
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Utah
Utah is home to over 240 species of trees, many of which are native to the area. The geography of Utah includes high mountain peaks, expansive deserts, and sweeping valleys, all providing a diverse range of climates and growing conditions for these native tree species. From the hot and dry...
KSLTV
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
kmyu.tv
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
Could flying taxis be the solution to Utah’s ski resort traffic problems?
UTAH — The dream of flying cars and taxis has existed for many decades, and although many have tried to make them a reality, none have quite hit the mark. […]
