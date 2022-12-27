Read full article on original website
let's go Brandon
3d ago
these are senseless crimes and absolutely have no regard for the human life whatsoever they're willing to kill over material these types of people need to be put in prison and given the death penalty there is no reason to incarcerate these people and keep giving them three Square meals a day and a warm roof over their head people like this should just be taken out
rwcpulse.com
Man arrested in homicide of East Palo Alto woman
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Breanna Labat, an East Palo Alto resident, police said Friday. The East Palo Alto Police Department and San Mateo County District Attorney's Office launched a missing person investigation for Labat, 32, on Dec. 6, East Palo Alto interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said in a press release.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
SFist
Friday Links: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
Suspect killed West Valley City roommate over 'bad feeling,' police say
A suspect was arrested early Thursday after police say he shot and killed his West Valley City roommate because of a "bad feeling."
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested
A 50-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly fatally injuring another man in Richmond District shooting, police reported Thursday. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Willard North, near Rossi Park, on reports of a person breaking into a home and found a 42-year-old man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" at the scene, according to a department statement. Officers...
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
upr.org
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
ksl.com
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with 'bad feeling,' police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
kmyu.tv
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
