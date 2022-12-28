ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClutchPoints

Ohio State HC Ryan Day gets real on College Football Playoff berth after Michigan embarrassment

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff aspirations hit a brick wall following their double-digit home defeat to Michigan last month. A win for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines would have then clinched them a spot in the Big Ten title game and likely a berth in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State ended up […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day gets real on College Football Playoff berth after Michigan embarrassment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Buffalo vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, pick – 12/30/2022

The Buffalo Bulls take on the Michigan State Spartans. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Buffalo Michigan State prediction and pick. Michigan State has to get a lot better in 2023, but before the Spartans think about improving in the new calendar year, they have one more game to play in 2022. […] The post College Basketball Odds: Buffalo vs. Michigan State prediction, odds, pick – 12/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions pits two NFC North foes against each other. Ahead of the Bears-Lions game, we’ll be making our Bears Week 17 predictions. Chicago and Detroit have seen their seasons go in different directions. The Bears, at 3-12, are looking towards the future. Detroit, at 7-7 is […] The post Chicago Bears: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso gives major injury update ahead of Pistons game

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso said he plans to play against the Detroit Pistons after he was cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday and fully practiced after injury the day after, according to a Friday tweet from Chicago Tribune Bulls reporter Julia Poe. Caruso received the concussion during the second quarter of a two-point Bulls […] The post Alex Caruso gives major injury update ahead of Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles, CA
