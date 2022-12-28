Read full article on original website
Following Rock River drowning, officials urge caution as temperatures rise
ROCK COUNTY Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials are encouraging people to be safe on the ice as warmer temperatures linger. The warning comes after a recent incident in which a women fell through the ice on the Rock River and drowned. Despite Wisconsin seeing temperatures in the 40s and...
Madison Fire responds to dozens of burst pipes over holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is warning about burst pipes due to freezing after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend. “The spike in the calls really occurred on Christmas Day; that’s when we got about 10 calls,” said MFD public information officer Cynthia Schuster. “And it’s affected multiple types of properties, homes, businesses, hotels.”
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners are helping ensure everyone has a safe way to get home from the party this New Year. The Tavern League of Wisconsin offers a free program at participating businesses called SafeRide. Patrons that find themselves unable to drive after having...
Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie restaurant is temporarily closed after the bitterly cold temperatures caused pipes to burst, flooding the restaurant. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies- Sun Prairie said in a Facebook post that employees received an “unwelcome present” after the holiday weekend. The restaurant said it was working to repair the damage and would be closed Wednesday.
It’s only up from here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s weather is all about the temperatures. Last week we were dealing with bone-chilling wind chills that were down into the -30s and -40s. Starting this evening temperatures are only heading up. Normally temperatures will start heading down in the overnight hours, but because...
Alliant Energy completes 473-acre solar project in Rock County
FULTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The North Rock Solar Project in Rock County is completed, Alliant Energy announced Wednesday. The 473-acre solar farm in Fulton has nearly 120,000 solar panels to provide electricity to approximately 13,000 homes. The completion of the new solar farm makes Alliant Energy the largest owner-operator of solar generation in Wisconsin.
Weekend Events: Ringing in the New Year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s hard to believe we’re already heading into the final weekend of 2022. As we wrap up the year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the end of one year and the start of a new one!. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down...
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
What to do if your flight gets canceled
What to do if your flight gets canceled
Instinct protects Columbus family during holiday fire
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus family decided to sleep on the main floor rather than upstairs on Christmas night, later waking to a fire partially destroying the upper level of their rural home. Ken Law’s wife Mollie smelled copper upstairs after a breaker tripped late Sunday night. The couple’s...
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of downtown Madison apartment building
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cause of a spike in carbon monoxide levels that forced the evacuation of a large downtown Madison apartment building late Thursday night was still under investigation as firefighters departed the scene several hours later. Firefighters arrived just before 11:45 p.m. to the 500 block of...
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
Donors step up to give blood at Middleton drive
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the American Red Cross’ big holiday blood drive was canceled in Madison last week due to the winter storm, donors are stepping up Tuesday in Middleton. The blood drive at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Hubbard Avenue in downtown Middleton was completely full Tuesday,...
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
Over a dozen shell casings found on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen shell casings were found on Madison’s north side after shots were fired Thursday, police reported. In the incident report released Friday, the Madison Police Department said its officers arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to Northridge Terrace after multiple people heard shots fired.
