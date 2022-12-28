Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Related
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA fans crushed Grayson Allen after he decked DeMar DeRozan with a cheap shot
Grayson Allen did it again. You know what I’m talking about, right? The former Duke player who has been with the Milwaukee Bucks since last season is known for doing dirty things on the court. He added to his resume Wednesday night when he decked Bulls star DeMar DeRozan with a very aggressive forearm to his back.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What is it like playing sports as the younger brother of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird?
What is it like when your brother happens to also be the best basketball player on the planet? For Eddie Bird, following in the steps of Boston Celtics Hall of Fame legend Larry Bird was no easy task to begin with, and the pressure of being part of his family only upped the ante.
Magic Johnson Perfectly Explained What The Biggest Problem Within The Los Angeles Lakers Front Office Is 3 Years Ago
Magic Johnson knew the problems with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and his words about the front office have proved to be true.
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
"Instead of making $33 million, I was pretty much available for $1 million" - Why Rick Fox left the Boston Celtics for the Los Angeles Lakers
Rick Fox opened up about how furious he was when the Boston Celtics gave him up for a backup center.
Bill Simmons Warns LeBron James That Luka Doncic Could Overtake His Scoring Record After He Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Don't Wrap It Up When You Get To 38,000"
Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons said Luka Doncic could pass LeBron James in scoring, speculated on how likely it is to happen.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA Fan Thinks If LeBron James Created A Superteam With The Houston Rockets In 2018, He Would Have Won A Couple More Titles
NBA fan thinks LeBron James cost himself at least a couple more rings by joining the Lakers in 2018 instead of the Rockets.
Magic Punched in Mouth After Brawl, Loss vs. Pistons
Moe Wagner was ejected from tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons contest after shoving Killian Hayes, which started one of the biggest fights in the NBA this season.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0