ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Newport Beach, CA?

If you’re planning a vacation to Newport Beach, California, you’ve probably realized that you can’t fly there directly. You’ll have to fly to the most convenient or most affordable airport nearby. Orange County John Wayne Airport is the closest major airport to Newport Beach. Not only...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
DogTime

Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage

Of all the mistakes one could make with a dog, this one is the most unforgivable. A Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized a puppy – allegedly, by accident. Euthanized by Accident According to a motion filed by Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors, a worker from the Department […] The post Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59

After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer

Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
LONG BEACH, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Fullerton Train Museum for the holidays

When it comes to December, there are the usual holiday festivals and Christmas pop-ups. It’s the same thing over and over again. When I found out Santa and his elves were visiting the Fullerton Train Museum on Saturday, December 17th, from 9 am to noon, this was interesting and unique among all the other events.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Colleagues Mourn Beloved Slain Deputy They Called a ‘Little Brother'

At 32, Isaiah Cordero had just become a motorcycle deputy, a significant accomplishment in what was already developing into a distinguished law enforcement career. Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in May 2014. He worked in the county's jail system before becoming a sworn deputy in 2018. He completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, achieving one of his dreams.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tiffany T.

Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen Treats

Downtown Disney is that bustling intersection between Disneyland Resort’s major hotels and theme parks. The easternmost end spills out onto an open esplanade. This space is flanked to the North and South by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively. You can get there by tram from the Mickey and Friends parking structure, or you can take the monorail from Tomorrowland all the way to the end of Downtown Disney where the parking lot and the Disneyland Hotel meet. As a Grand Californian Hotel and Spa guest, you can walk right out from your hotel into the middle of all the action. Whichever way you come and whatever you’re looking for, you will certainly want to try some ice cream at Downtown Disney.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy