Southwest Airlines struggles continue at SoCal airports as cancellations mount nationwide
Southwest Airlines is still trying to extract itself from sustained scheduling chaos and canceled another 2,356 flights after a winter storm overwhelmed its operations days ago
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates local residents
A rare sight in Orange County captivated locals as a snowy owl was found perched on a rooftop in Cypress. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of spectators who brought […]
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Issues Mount
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport
Southwest Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights at Los Angeles International Airport and the Southern California region through Saturday, following days of widespread cancellations for the budget carrier at airports nationwide. The post Southwest Airlines cancels 63 flights at Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
What is the Closest Airport to Newport Beach, CA?
If you’re planning a vacation to Newport Beach, California, you’ve probably realized that you can’t fly there directly. You’ll have to fly to the most convenient or most affordable airport nearby. Orange County John Wayne Airport is the closest major airport to Newport Beach. Not only...
Snowy owl spotted in Orange County
It's a rare holiday sight.. a snowy owl was seen on top of a house in Orange County. (Credit: Josh Lindsay)
Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage
Of all the mistakes one could make with a dog, this one is the most unforgivable. A Los Angeles County animal shelter euthanized a puppy – allegedly, by accident. Euthanized by Accident According to a motion filed by Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn of the LA. County Board of Supervisors, a worker from the Department […] The post Puppy Euthanized by Mistake in California Shelter Sparks Outrage appeared first on DogTime.
‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59
After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
Hundreds Of Flight Cancellations And Delays Make Travel Out Of LAX Tough
Travelers tried to not let it dampen their holiday spirit.
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
Fullerton Train Museum for the holidays
When it comes to December, there are the usual holiday festivals and Christmas pop-ups. It’s the same thing over and over again. When I found out Santa and his elves were visiting the Fullerton Train Museum on Saturday, December 17th, from 9 am to noon, this was interesting and unique among all the other events.
Colleagues Mourn Beloved Slain Deputy They Called a ‘Little Brother'
At 32, Isaiah Cordero had just become a motorcycle deputy, a significant accomplishment in what was already developing into a distinguished law enforcement career. Cordero joined the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in May 2014. He worked in the county's jail system before becoming a sworn deputy in 2018. He completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, achieving one of his dreams.
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
Residents re-enter burning home in Buena Park to search for cat; 3 hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said. The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive. All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to […]
LAFD Fire Captain and Cancer Survivor is Inspiring Others Not to Give Up Hope
An LA city fire captain will be sitting on the "City of Hope" float at the Rose Parade on Monday. He hopes his story of survival can be a beacon for others. Matthew Gatewood recalls the moment he was diagnosed. Now 16 years later, Gatewood still feels the fear of that horrible day.
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen Treats
Downtown Disney is that bustling intersection between Disneyland Resort’s major hotels and theme parks. The easternmost end spills out onto an open esplanade. This space is flanked to the North and South by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively. You can get there by tram from the Mickey and Friends parking structure, or you can take the monorail from Tomorrowland all the way to the end of Downtown Disney where the parking lot and the Disneyland Hotel meet. As a Grand Californian Hotel and Spa guest, you can walk right out from your hotel into the middle of all the action. Whichever way you come and whatever you’re looking for, you will certainly want to try some ice cream at Downtown Disney.
No injuries reported after jet crashes into fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet with seven people on board crashed through a perimeter fence after landing at Hawthorne Municipal Airport, but no injuries were reported.
My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway
The county’s stretch of PCH brings serenity when it’s needed most. The post My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents
Long Beach has issued a rain advisory as wet conditions are expected through Tuesday and could return Saturday and continue into the New Year. The post Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents appeared first on Long Beach Post.
