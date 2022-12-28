Latest Marvel News: Art will imitate life in ‘Deadpool 3’ as ‘Avatar 2’ flies high, but still below the MCU

Read full article on original website
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Polygon
Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot
Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
buzzfeednews.com
John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office
For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record
Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Kate Winslet thought she'd died filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water' after holding her breath for over 7 minutes
The actor set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film, besting Tom Cruise's record for "Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation."
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
wonderwall.com
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news
Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Matt Gogin, Actor in ‘The New Guy’ and ‘Made for Each Other,’ Dies at 40
Matt Gogin, the little person actor who starred in the films The New Guy and Made for Each Other, has died. He was 40. Gogin died Dec. 13 of COVID-19 complications and pneumonia at Providence St. Jude’s Medical Center in Fullerton, California.More from The Hollywood ReporterPeter Sealey, Former Columbia Pictures Marketing Executive, Dies at 82Vivienne Westwood, British Fashion Designer and Punk Style Icon, Dies at 81Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies at 83 Born in Los Angeles on May 28, 1982, Gogin was the son of Darla H. Gogin and Michael Gogin, the actor, musician and leading...
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
