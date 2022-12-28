Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.

