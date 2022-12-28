ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KMOV

Potholes may start popping up across Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the metro, it felt a lot different today, with temperatures getting up into the 50s after being well below freezing. With that rapid change comes the risk of potholes. MoDOT says it is already working to patch some up across the state, and if...
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
939theeagle.com

Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
COLUMBIA, MO
YAHOO!

Winter weather temporarily drives up gas prices in Missouri

Experts say a recent stretch of bitter cold temperatures across the country has led to a temporary increase in Missouri's gasoline prices. Springfield, and many other parts of the country, were hit with temperatures that dipped toward zero degrees over the Christmas weekend. AAA says the bitter cold impacted fuel deliveries and led to a 3% decrease in Midwest refining output.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release earlier this month that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The post MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
stlpublicradio.org

Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

First Alert: Soggy Friday

(KFVS) - Lots of rain is on tap for today. A weak front moving across the Heartland will make for a very soggy Friday. In addition to rain, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day as winds shift from the south to the north. By evening, much of southeast Missouri...
