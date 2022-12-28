Read full article on original website
KMOV
Potholes may start popping up across Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the metro, it felt a lot different today, with temperatures getting up into the 50s after being well below freezing. With that rapid change comes the risk of potholes. MoDOT says it is already working to patch some up across the state, and if...
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
939theeagle.com
Ice jam impacting key river that flows through mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says warmer weather over the next few days is expected to help an ice jam on the Missouri River in mid-Missouri. The NWS says the ice jam is between Glasgow and Boonville, causing record low flows at Jefferson City and at Hermann.
kwos.com
Another fatal Mid – Missouri accident with a train
A teenage girl from St. James dies in a crash with a freight train. Troopers say 18 – year old Cadey Rogers didn’t yield to the Burlington Northern train at a crossing in Phelps County.
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
YAHOO!
Winter weather temporarily drives up gas prices in Missouri
Experts say a recent stretch of bitter cold temperatures across the country has led to a temporary increase in Missouri's gasoline prices. Springfield, and many other parts of the country, were hit with temperatures that dipped toward zero degrees over the Christmas weekend. AAA says the bitter cold impacted fuel deliveries and led to a 3% decrease in Midwest refining output.
Bomb squad called to south St. Louis County MSD pump station
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspicious device has been found at a Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south St. Louis County. The MSD bomb threat has been cleared, and the device has been removed for disposal. It was a collection of spray paint bottles duct taped around a “4th of July” type fireworks […]
MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release earlier this month that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The post MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
stlpublicradio.org
Drilling phase of the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel reaches completion
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District has hit a significant milestone and has finished drilling the Jefferson Barracks Tunnel. When fully completed, the seven-foot-diameter pipe will run up to 220 feet underground for more than three miles from northern Oakville to the confluence of the River des Peres and Mississippi River.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri in 2023: As some companies leave downtowns for suburbs, what's next for office vacancies?
Across the country, some businesses are leaving cities behind to set up shop in suburban areas. In St. Louis, that trend is likely to continue into the new year, according to local commercial real estate agents. Several Missouri businesses left office space in 2022 for a number of reasons, including...
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
KMOV
1 person dead following double rollover crash in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a double rollover crash in St. Clair County Thursday morning. The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Route 50 near Rieder Road. Illinois State Police say both vehicles were traveling on US 50, one eastbound and one westbound. For an unknown reason, the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and was sideswiped by the other driver. Both vehicles overturned and the eastbound driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
The future of Kansas City's Arabia Steamboat Museum is in limbo after a plan to move the collection to St. Charles falls through.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri
Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
KFVS12
First Alert: Soggy Friday
(KFVS) - Lots of rain is on tap for today. A weak front moving across the Heartland will make for a very soggy Friday. In addition to rain, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day as winds shift from the south to the north. By evening, much of southeast Missouri...
