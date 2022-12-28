Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Metro East family gets surprised with a new, fully furnished home, just days before Christmas
CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) - Days before Christmas, it seemed like a normal holiday season for the Bender Family in Centralia. However, with the help of family, friends and their community, the Metro East family got the Christmas miracle of a lifetime. “Dear Santa Clause, all I want is just a...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
What You Are Doing About It? Free Food for Kids 18 and Under, Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
stlpublicradio.org
A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022
For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
KMOV
North County 5th grade artist sells drawings at local gas station to make his Christmas wish come true
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -11-year-old, Jubri Wilson, is using his love of art to make money to provide for himself and family. “I wanted to by some hot chocolate the first time,” says 5th grade artist, Jubri Wilson. The 5th grader goes to the local library to illustrate drawings...
'This is the most horrendous thing to happen to us': Home insurance lapses right before fire displaces Granite City family
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — For the Werners, 3208 Wayne Avenue in Granite City is more than a house. Jody Werner said her grandmother and grandfather bought this place almost 50 years ago. "Home is always the heart of the family, it's the hub. All the events took place here....
Damage from frozen pipe closes the Shaved Duck
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most beloved St. Louis area restaurants has temporarily closed after a pipe burst during the extreme cold. It is not clear when the Shaved Duck will reopen. There is extensive damage to the restaurant. The business will be closed as they work on repairs. This message is posted […]
KETV.com
Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro
OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
KMOV
Raja, first elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo, turns 30
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Raja celebrated his 30th birthday at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday. Raja, who was born on Dec. 27, 1992, was the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. He has since fathered three daughters, now ages 9, 15 and 16. In honor of his...
Dogs rescued from Pleasant Hill property moved to St. Louis shelter
Cass County dogs rescued from a rural Pleasant Hill property were moved to a Humane Society Shelter in St. Louis where more help is available.
Public invited to attend Demetrious Johnson memorial service
Football legend and St. Louis philanthropist Demetrious Johnson passed away earlier this week. His family has released details for his memorial service, which the public is invited to attend.
2022 in Review: The Internet Roasts Josh Hawley for Running Away on Jan. 6
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
MISSING PERSON: Aaron Duenke, last seen ice surfing on Missouri river
Aaron Duenke has been reported missing. The St. Charles County man was last seen attempting to “iceberg surf” on the Missouri river on Tuesday, December 27 in Washington, Missouri.
’12 Grapes’ New Year’s TikTok trend has an interesting history
-Teens on TikTok claim that the "12 grapes" New Year's Eve ritual is a new trend invented by GenZers. Is the superstition, however, rooted in something more cultural?
What You Are Doing About It? Pet Industry Night, Adoption Saturday, New Year For the Strays Trivia Night
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
KMOV
Washington University study looks at COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine focuses on the COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell. The study suggests that trying to train your sense of smell will not help recover it. The study had 275 participants who lost their sense of smell from COVID.
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
KMOV
Search continues for man seen floating on ice on the Missouri River
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two days of searching for 34-year-old Aaron Duenke have been unsuccessful. He was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday, floating past the Washington riverfront, on a large piece of ice. Danna Harmon saw him and recorded video of Duenke standing on the ice, holding a...
FOX2now.com
'It's very dangerous': Locals react after man dead, officer hurt in St. Louis crash
An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. ‘It’s very dangerous’: Locals react after man dead, …. An early-morning crash in North St. Louis leaves one driver dead and one police officer injured. This local bar helps promote Dry January...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
Comments / 0