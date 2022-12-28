ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stlpublicradio.org

A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2022

For many of us, the holiday season is heavy with mourning for those we lost in 2022. This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates their stories, including the legacies of St. Louisans like Cherokee Street entrepreneur Minerva Lopez Montaigne, former state Rep. Cora Faith Walker and musician Patrick Haggerty.
FOX 2

Damage from frozen pipe closes the Shaved Duck

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most beloved St. Louis area restaurants has temporarily closed after a pipe burst during the extreme cold. It is not clear when the Shaved Duck will reopen. There is extensive damage to the restaurant. The business will be closed as they work on repairs. This message is posted […]
KETV.com

Omaha man stuck in St. Louis, takes $500+ rideshare back to metro

OMAHA, Neb. — After a disruptive few days, Southwest Airlines says it expects to be back to normal operations Friday. One Omaha man and his wife were one of the many passengers stranded after their holiday away from home. But they are back in the metro, thanks to one...
KMOV

Raja, first elephant born at Saint Louis Zoo, turns 30

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Raja celebrated his 30th birthday at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday. Raja, who was born on Dec. 27, 1992, was the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo. He has since fathered three daughters, now ages 9, 15 and 16. In honor of his...
5 On Your Side

Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
