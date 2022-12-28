Read full article on original website
Bomb squad called to south St. Louis County MSD pump station
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A suspicious device has been found at a Metropolitan Sewer District pump station in south St. Louis County. The MSD bomb threat has been cleared, and the device has been removed for disposal. It was a collection of spray paint bottles duct taped around a “4th of July” type fireworks […]
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
Body Discovered in St. Francois County
(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel
Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop. But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Double shooting leaves 1 dead in St. Louis County
Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the murder of a man that happened on the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
Ste. Gen County is still in the red or high level for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,209 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 1,128 fewer than the previous week’s total of 7,237 or a 16 percent decline in new cases from the previous week’s new cases of COVID 19.
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO EXTEND RELIEF FOR FORMER GYGR-GAS CUSTOMERS
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri
Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Fire destroys north St. Louis County family's home
"It's been difficult, but I'm grateful we all survived. We're going to spend the New Year starting over," said Kenya Hill.
