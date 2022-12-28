ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Steamboat Arabia no longer moving to St. Charles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of the Steamboat Arabia Museum in the River Market no longer intend to move their collection to a location in St. Charles. David Hawley, the owner of the museum, sent a letter of intent in May stating that he and his family were searching for a site that would allow them to expand. Hawley has been planning to excavate another steamship, the Malta, to add to collection.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Body Discovered in St. Francois County

(Park Hills) An investigation is underway after a body was discovered Thursday in St. Francois County. Sheriff Dan Bullock did confirm to Regional Radio that the Major Case Squad was on the scene investigating as of 5 o’clock Thursday evening. The body was found inside the boundaries of St....
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel

Most Missourians have never heard of Alan Pratzel or the system he led for 15 years. To lawyers in Missouri, however, Pratzel was often considered the profession’s top cop.  But that’s not how he looked at his role of chief disciplinary counsel, a job focused on making sure the state’s lawyers abided by legal ethics […] The post Alan Pratzel urged education and diversion as Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
MISSOURI STATE
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash

(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Missouri prisoner’s family hoping for similar outcome as Lamar Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a Kansas City area man who has spent more than 30 years in prison hopes to get his case reviewed under a recently enacted Missouri law. Kenneth Middleton, now 78, was convicted for the 1990 killing of his wife, Kathy Middleton. Authorities said Kenneth shot and killed Kathy in his Kansas City area home. Cliff Middleton, Kenneth’s son, told News 4 a gun residue test was done. It concluded that gunshot residue was not on Kenneth. A test was done on Kathy, but the test for the hand Kathy had the gun in went missing, according to Cliff. Cliff believes Kathy mishandled the gun and accidentally shot herself.
MISSOURI STATE
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis County judge stepping down for job with new attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis County judge is stepping down to become a top aide to newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey. William Corrigan, who was appointed to a circuit judge post two years ago by Gov. Mike Parson, will serve as deputy attorney general in the office, which is undergoing a retooling amid the departure of current Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

