Tracy McGrady shares what made Lamar Odom the first player that really impressed him -"He was the first cat I played against, and he was the target"

By Hunter Simpson
 2 days ago

Tracy McGrady breaks out what made Lamar Odom so impressive but also the first player that he really wanted to compete against

Lamar Odom was never one of the candidates for the "best players in the NBA" while playing in the association; however, he was known for his peculiar size at his position, being a 6'10" point guard. With that combination of size and skillset, Odom immediately impacted the league in his rookie season, averaging 16.6 PPG, 4.2 APG, and 7.8 RPG. He would average a career-best 17.2 PPG in his sophomore season, with 5.2 APG and 7.8 REB. His hot start to his career didn't slow down much, averaging at least 15 PPG in four of his first six seasons. By the end of his career, Odom had two championship rings and a "Sixth man of the Year" award. This success, however, wasn't consistently recognized by the league and the fans, as he never made an All-Star game. This isn't to say that his talent went unrecognized by other players.

Tracy McGrady praises Odom's play.

NBA legend, Tracy McGrady , went on "The Pivot" podcast and discussed his opinion about Odom, who he describes as the first player that impressed him before getting drafted into the NBA. Odom had a set of skill set that left even McGrady speechless the first time he had the opportunity to go up against him.

" He was a 6'10 point guard, 6'10-11, something like that. Like damn! I ain't ever seen that! Back then, if you was the tallest cat on your team, they're gonna make you their center. So, I'm like, damn, a 6'10 point guard, I gotta see this. I'm 6'7-8 at the time; I got, you know, point guard skills, but I ain't 6'10; I've never seen that. "

Odom was a target for T-Mac

In the "new era" of the NBA, fans marveled over Ben Simmons being a 6'10 point guard; however, the one aspect he never had in his game was three-point shooting. Odom was an average shooter from beyond the arc; his career-high percentage was 38 percent. That said, that's insanely impressive for a guy his size, especially during that period of the NBA.

" He was the first cat I played against, and he was cold. I was like, god, nice, bro. Um, so I held my own against him but going into that, I was like, this is what I've been waiting on. This is the opportunity that I've been waiting on... He (Odom) was the target; he was the target. 'Cause I kept hearing about him, I didn't care about nobody else; he's the guy I want ."

McGrady explained that he left the camp as the No. 1 player in the country after entering the camp as the No. 175 ranked player. His main strive to go after Odom was because of his popularity in the media which sparked that extra motivation in him to outplay Odom if possible. However, he highlighted just how elite Odom was at the game of basketball and, at that time, a truly unique player in the entire country

