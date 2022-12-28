Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Who will Braves target next if they make a move? Could if be a familiar name in Atlanta?
John and Hugh are joined by Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley and the three discuss the potential of the club making another move this off-season and if it would be for a shortstop.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Sean Murphy to 6-year contract extension
ATLANTA — Newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy has agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract will keep Murphy under team control until 2029, when he will have a $15 million player option for that season, which would make the overall contract valued at $88 million over seven years.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more
Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Twins Re-Sign Danny Coulombe To Minor League Deal
The Twins are bringing back left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe on a minor league deal, according to Betsy Helfand of the St-Paul Pioneer Press. The deal comes with an invite to big league spring training. It’s the fourth straight off-season that Coulombe has inked a minor league deal with the Twins.
FanSided
Rangers supplement Jacob deGrom with former Red Sox hero [Updated]
The Texas Rangers are back in the pitching market making a splash as they’re signing former Red Sox hero Nathan Eovaldi after already landing Jacob deGrom. Pain for the Red Sox in an already excruciating offseason only continues as the Texas Rangers have continued to be aggressive in improving their rotation.
Yardbarker
Braves GM on risks of handing out early contract extensions
Rival fan bases cannot stand the Braves’ method of building its roster — extending core pieces early at potentially team-friendly rates. The most recent being Sean Murphy, who inked a six-year, $73 million deal worth just north of $12 million per year, which is inarguably a bargain for a player of his caliber. And that’s on top of the other contract extensions the club has handed out over the past few years.
Yankees, Tyler Danish Agree To Minor League Deal
The Yankees are in agreement with reliever Tyler Danish on a minor league contract, reports Sweeny Murti of WFAN (on Twitter). He’ll be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee to Spring Training. Danish has appeared in parts of four major league seasons, with the bulk of his...
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
