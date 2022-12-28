Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Related
fox17.com
Tennessee sees largest single-year population increase since 2007, 8th highest in history
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.
fox17.com
Winter weather litters Tennessee roadways with more potholes: Here's how to report one
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's that time of year. Recent winter weather has resulted in more potholes across the state. Potholes begin after snow or rain seeps into the soil below the road surface. The moisture freezes when temperatures drop, causing the ground to expand and push the pavement up. As the temperatures rise, the ground returns to normal level but the pavement often remains raised.
fox17.com
Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
fox17.com
TVA accepts responsibility for rolling blackouts across Tennessee during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) took full responsibility on Wednesday for rolling blackouts that took place during the winter weather last week. TVA added that they would take full responsibility for the impact is had on customers as the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated a Level-3 State of Emergency Friday, Dec. 23.
fox17.com
'We should be left alone:' Mt. Juliet family fights to preserve farm from bypass project
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Stepping onto the Cloydland Farm in Mt. Juliet is like taking a step back in time. The Ligon family has owned the property for more than 200 years, farming on it since 1789. They don’t plan on letting up any time soon. “I’m...
fox17.com
Tennessee boasts fastest growing economy in the country, lowest unemployment in history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — When it comes to economic success, Tennessee is leading the game with the quickest growing economy in the nation and an unemployment rate at 3.2%, the lowest in state history according to Governor Bill Lee. Along with these economic accomplishments, Gov. Lee reflected on other...
fox17.com
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Friday drawing
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans will join 46 other states in a shot to win $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $640 million for the Friday (December 30) drawing. It is the last jackpot of the year and will be worth $328.3 million for a winner who chooses to take...
fox17.com
Kentucky governor boasts economic, infrastructure successes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — With the new year approaching, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is looking back at his successes in 2022. Firstly, the office boasts a few economic achievements for the state. According to the governor, Kentucky has had the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history under his governance. The state has also seen the best two-year period for the economy and jobs , with record-breaking budget surpluses. He and business partners have additionally "cemented" Kentucky as the "electric vehicle production capital of the country".
Comments / 0