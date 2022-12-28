FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — With the new year approaching, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is looking back at his successes in 2022. Firstly, the office boasts a few economic achievements for the state. According to the governor, Kentucky has had the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history under his governance. The state has also seen the best two-year period for the economy and jobs , with record-breaking budget surpluses. He and business partners have additionally "cemented" Kentucky as the "electric vehicle production capital of the country".

