fox17.com

Tennessee sees largest single-year population increase since 2007, 8th highest in history

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--U.S. Census Bureau data released last week shows Tennessee's population grew by the largest total since 2007 and 8th largest total in state history. According to the data analyzed by the Tennessee State Data Center (TSDC), domestic net migration to the state was 81,646 in 2022. The increase means Tennessee is estimated to have a population of over 7 million now, becoming the 15th most populated state in the country.
Winter weather litters Tennessee roadways with more potholes: Here's how to report one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It's that time of year. Recent winter weather has resulted in more potholes across the state. Potholes begin after snow or rain seeps into the soil below the road surface. The moisture freezes when temperatures drop, causing the ground to expand and push the pavement up. As the temperatures rise, the ground returns to normal level but the pavement often remains raised.
Repairs to Spur Tunnel in Smokies to begin next month

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Repairs on the Spur Tunnel in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin next month, officials said. The northbound Spur will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 3 to April 7, the National Park Service said in a statement. The lane closures will cause temporary delays, but officials said the work is necessary to fix water leaks in the tunnel and make lighting improvements.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $640 million for Friday drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans will join 46 other states in a shot to win $640 million. The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $640 million for the Friday (December 30) drawing. It is the last jackpot of the year and will be worth $328.3 million for a winner who chooses to take...
Kentucky governor boasts economic, infrastructure successes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — With the new year approaching, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is looking back at his successes in 2022. Firstly, the office boasts a few economic achievements for the state. According to the governor, Kentucky has had the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history under his governance. The state has also seen the best two-year period for the economy and jobs , with record-breaking budget surpluses. He and business partners have additionally "cemented" Kentucky as the "electric vehicle production capital of the country".
