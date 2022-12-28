ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
Thrillist

Airlines Are Issuing Flight Waivers Ahead of a Massive Winter Storm This Week

The Midwest is about to get walloped by a massive winter storm, also known as a "bomb cyclone," just in time to ruin your holiday travel plans. Womp, womp. With the National Weather Service warning Americans about the blizzard potential in the Chicago area—as well as rough conditions in other parts of the country—airlines are taking action.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
denver7.com

You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why

The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
CBS News

Southwest Airlines resumes fairly normal flight schedule after week of chaos

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend. The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50...
WSB Radio

Some customers left stranded after thousands of Southwest Airlines flights canceled

Thousands of flights have been canceled by Southwest Airlines, which has left some customers stranded and others struggling to reschedule their flights. As of Monday evening, over 3,900 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been canceled, according to FlightAware. About 7,798 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the U.S. Monday.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Travelers Facing Exorbitant Flight Prices Amid Mass Cancellations

As flights across the country continue to get canceled, airfare data shows that prices from major airlines have ballooned despite the announcement of price caps, NBC News reports. The mass flight cancellations, led by Southwest Airlines, have resulted in higher than usual costs during the holiday travel rush. American Airlines,...
WASHINGTON STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

