Read full article on original website
Related
‘Come outside and fight me’: West Monroe man allegedly threatens employee for not placing his items in a bag; arrested
The West Monroe Police Department was called to A1-Mart located on the 300 block of Coleman Avenue when they discovered a male subject using profanity and yelling inside of the store.
Winnsboro house fire claims 2 lives
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities report two people have died in a house fire in Winnsboro on Thursday, December 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the Winnsboro Fire Department were called to the 500 block of Dummyline Road around noon for a report of the house fire. […]
macaronikid.com
2023 Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras Guide
The 2023 Monroe-West Monroe Mardi Gras Guide is made possible by CC's Coffee House of Monroe. CC's Coffee House is home to Gambino King Cakes that you can purchase whole or by the slice. Also available are the highly coveted King Cake Latte, King Cake Iced Coffee, and King Cake Mochasippi! There are also versions that are kid-friendly. To make sure your family has lots of fun during your visit, you will find an awesome photo op with the Mardi Gras Skeletons at CC's Coffee House of Monroe!
Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
KNOE TV8
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
KNOE TV8
Pipes burst, causing damage at Louisiana Tech student housing
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Despite the warnings of cold weather, pipes in seven student housing units at Louisiana Tech University burst due to the sudden drop in temperature. Officials at Louisiana Tech had been keeping an eye on the weather before the Christmas holiday. Louisiana Tech’s Executive Director of Communication says students were made aware of the possible drop in temperature.
myarklamiss.com
Crime Stoppers asking for information on stolen UTV and trailer
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are asking for information regarding a stolen UTV and utility trailer. The UTV and trailer were stolen from the Scott’s Hideaway Road area of Farmerville on November 26, 2022. The UTV is a Massimo 500. The trailer is a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- New businesses coming to Ruston soon
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on July 26, 2022. A new housing unit is scheduled to be constructed on West California Avenue in the very near future. Lincoln Parish Economic Development Director Phillip M. Smart said that a 240-bed apartment complex in the lot...
Mayor Friday Ellis talks Disaster Preparedness, and upgrades to local shelters
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The University of Louisiana at Monroe and the City of Monroe are working together to improve local shelters, and provide better quality care during natural disasters. During a recent trip to Washington D.C., the university and the city met with federal and state delegations to talk about current and future funding […]
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana
Second Presumptive Chronic Wasting Disease Positive Case in Deer Reported in Louisiana. Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported the first suspected case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) for the 2022-23 hunting season to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
KNOE TV8
Bastrop shooting leaves one man wounded
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, Morehouse Parish police say they responded to a shooting near Ludlum Ave. in Bastrop. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says officers found one male shot when arriving at the scene. The victim was transported to the local trauma...
11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish
WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
KNOE TV8
Farmerville residents return home after the tornado
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Farmerville residents impacted by the tornado have been out of their homes for over a week. Many are still trying to recover and rebuild. John Crow, mayor of Farmerville, says the support has been amazing. “We all stuck together, the community stuck together,” says Crow. “I...
KNOE TV8
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
lincolnparishjournal.com
NLMC acquires land for new hospital
The location of where a new hospital for Lincoln Parish will be constructed has been determined. Now parish residents begin the wait for when a new facility will open. Northern Louisiana Medical Center and its parent company, Allegiance Health Management, recently announced a 35.5-acre tract of land has been purchased from local businessman James Davison at the corner of East Commerce and Celebrity Drives in Ruston that will be the site of a new, 120-bed hospital with attached office buildings.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly led police on chase and crashed
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 27, 2022, Monroe police arrested 21-year-old Darrius Williams. According to the officer, while traveling on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, he observed Williams allegedly exiting a private drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, almost striking the officer’s vehicle. According […]
Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner
Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim's home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly provided false report to police
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 25, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address for a 911 call. According to the deputy, 43-year-old Jason Stutts allegedly stated that he thought his friend and neighbor had been shot. According to reports, Stutts allegedly heard […]
Two men arrested during vehicle theft investigation, Farmerville Police confirm
Farmerville Police Department confirm that they arrested two suspects in recent vehicle thefts.
Comments / 0