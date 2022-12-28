ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, AR

KATV

NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision

Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR

