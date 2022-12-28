Read full article on original website
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Sweet Home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is launching a homicide investigation into the incident as the victim is now deceased. The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have any information regarding the investigation to contact them at (501) 340-6963. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's...
Conway police make arrest in Monday shooting
Officials with the Conway Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in a Monday shooting.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
KATV
NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
Authorities activate Silver Alert for missing Cleburne County man
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing Cleburne County man. 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was last seen near Jerry Lane in Quitman at around 9:00 a.m. on December 28. He is described as being 5'8" in height and...
LRPD: 15-year-old boy wanted for deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Little Rock police are searching for a teenage boy wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for 78-year-old Benton man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.
SILVER ALERT: Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 64-year-old man
Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Cleburne County, Arkansas.
Arrest made in North Little Rock shooting death, 15-year-old to be tried as adult
A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man in November.
Little Rock police searching for 15-year-old connected to homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660.
KATV
A Wednesday night crash left people trapped in cars and 1 man dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Highway 63 accident in Bono left several people trapped in their cars and one person dead. Our content partners at Region 8 News said a 21-year-old was killed as a result of the crash. Ladarius T. Heard died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Fraud, and Battery in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12302022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Over 100 cars consumed in Batesville salvage yard fire
A smoke plume across the sky in Batesville had many people concerned Wednesday. At its center was a blaze consuming more than 150 cars.
mysaline.com
Reckless Driving, Fleeing, and Theft in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12292022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Little Rock shooting turned homicide; nearby home with kids inside was also target of bullets
A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.
Inmate from North Little Rock dies in Pulaski County Detention Facility
An inmate was found dead in his cell in the Pulaski County Detention Facility on Monday.
Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target
Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.
Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility reports inmate death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inmate was found dead at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility at approximately 11:39 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was distributing meals when he found 53-year-old Timothy Slade of North Little Rock alone and dead in his cell.
