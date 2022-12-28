Read full article on original website
RideApart
What Nightmares Are Made Of: Custom Bumblebee-Inspired Honda X4
The last thing the modern-day motorcycle market needs is a Transformer-esque design. Whether we’re talking about the Yamaha MT-10 or Kawasaki Z900, today’s cosmetic conventions heavily rely on futuristic, angular bodywork. Apparently, Reza Hussain Customs (RH Customs) received that memo and pushed the Autobot aesthetic to the Nth degree.
RideApart
Yamaha Expected To Launch Middleweight Street Bikes In India In 2023
India is considered as one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the entire world. We've covered industry news on the Indian market here on RideApart several times, and the Asian country is home to some of the most unique bikes we've ever seen. There's also a healthy mix of premium models from mainstream manufacturers there. However, it's interesting to note that even until now, bikes like the Yamaha MT-07 and MT-09 are not sold in India.
RideApart
Watching This Suzuki RG50 Gamma Engine Restoration Is So Satisfying
It’s been a bit since we last checked in with YouTube channel Restoration of Everything, but we think you’ll be glad that we did when you check out this Suzuki RG50 Gamma engine restoration video. For those unfamiliar, this channel restores a bunch of vehicles—mostly bikes, but some cars and other vehicles as well. The channel is based in Sri Lanka, so there are a fair number of small-displacement machines to enjoy, in particular.
RideApart
Barn Find Stash Of Vintage Motorcycles Uncovered In Japan In 2022
Barn finds are the gifts that keep on giving, aren’t they? Whether they involve actual barns or not, finding a cache of vintage bikes (or even just a couple of special ones) that’s been sitting undisturbed for a long period of time is a special experience. You may...
Top Speed
1968 Chevrolet SS 427 Is An American GT With A Muscle Car Heart
It doesn’t seem like classic American muscle cars will go out of style anytime soon. While the 1960s Chevrolet Impala is classified as a full-size model, which automatically deprives it of muscle car status, it can still pack plenty of muscle under the hood, depending on the version. This 1968 model, listed for sale on classiccars.com, is certainly in the gusto group since it comes with the 427 Big Block V-8. Although the engine is what makes this one special, there are plenty of rare features that make this numbers-matching, Chevy SS 427 an American classic desired by collectors.
MotorAuthority
Modern AC Cobra coming in 2023
AC Cars is getting back into the Cobra game, this time with its own clean-sheet design that will be revealed in the spring of 2023. The company teased the car's design this week, and its reveal will coincide with AC's 122nd anniversary. AC Cars is one of the U.K.'s oldest...
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
One of the First Ruf-Tuned Porsche 997-Gen 911s Is Now Up for Auction
One of Ruf Automobile’s most impressive riffs on the 997-generation Porsche 911 is up for auction. The ride in question is the first example of the Rt12 S that the German tuner introduced in 2009 as the high-power successor to the Rt12. The S variant received improved aerodynamics, a distinctive front wing and a new carbon-fiber decklid with a matching carbon rear wing. Essentially, it’s a Stuttgart classic with the cool factor turned up to 11. This particular model, which is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, was originally built for a Puerto Rican racing driver. A testament to the ride’s...
MotorAuthority
1993 Chrysler 300 prototype surfaces, $35,000 puts it in your garage
The Chrysler 300 was on hiatus in 1993, but a prototype reviving the name was built. That car is still around, and is currently listed in the Hemmings classifieds with an asking price of just $35,000. The 300 is one of Chrysler's most recognizable nameplates, with an original production run...
hypebeast.com
Demue Crafts Carbon Fiber Version of the G-SHOCK DW-5600
Demue has switched things up from its customary silver G-SHOCK builds for a more technical release in Carbon. Made for the DW-5600, this upgrade is constructed out of compressed and heat-treated carbon fiber. Non-magnetic and corrosion-resistant, this case will not deteriorate under ultraviolet light, eliminating the need for a surface...
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Looks Retrotastic With Rock Dust Wheels By Heritage Customs
Heritage Customs has a long list of available modifications for the Land Rover Defender but it’s their Rock Dust wheels that caught our attention lately. The design of the forged alloy rims is inspired by the original Land Rover steelies, although with a diameter of 20 inches they are significantly larger, filling up the wheel arches of the new-gen Defender. The Rock Dust wheels are available in gloss white, gloss black, or gunmetal finish. All of them feature the classic multi-hole design with the Dutch tuner’s emblem in the center caps and “Heritage Customs, Valiance, 20-Inch Forged” lettering.
RideApart
Spec Showdown: Suzuki GSX-8S Vs. Honda CB750 Hornet
Name recognition carries much weight in today’s motorcycle market. From the Ninja to the Sportster to the Monster, sometimes, only one word is required to visualize a model. Honda wasn’t leaving anything to chance when it debuted the 2023 CB750 Hornet, though. Big Red’s parallel twin-powered roadster may act as the spiritual successor to the CB600F Hornet, but it borrows part of its nameplate from the “world’s first superbike”—the CB750.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
UK motorcycle manufacturer tests higher blends of ethanol
As part of Triumph’s commitment to a more sustainable motorcycling future, a dedicated new testing program for sustainable fuels has been established at the Brand’s Global R&D facilities in Hinckley, U.K. Working in partnership with Dorna, this project has been set up to deliver a move to E40...
RideApart
French Gear Manufacturer Furygan Releases New Softshell Winter Pants
This winter season has been exceptionally harsh in a lot of parts in the northern hemisphere. As such, a lot of folks have resorted to stowing away their motorcycles and for the most part, staying warm at home whenever possible. However, those who choose to hop aboard their two-wheelers in the dead of winter—be it out of necessity or enjoyment—better be well equipped to handle the cold head on.
Nine road bike trends that will shape 2023: affordable electronic groupsets to the growth of 3D printing
We consider the way forward for road bikes in the new year
RideApart
Davinci Motor To Debut Its DC100 Electric Bike In America At CES 2023
It’s almost the end of December, 2022, which means several things are upon us, all at once. There’s the New Year, of course, and the 2023 Dakar Rally is just a scant couple of days away. Although the annual Consumer Electronics Show didn’t used to have much to do with motorcycles, it’s become of more interest to our small little slice of the world in recent years, as more electric and other motorcycle and gear-related technology has graced its stages.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
Yes, Cummins Makes a 1,000 Horsepower Engine for the Army—and It’s a 4 Cylinder
Some cutting-edge technologies go into Cummins new high-output military-spec diesel. The post Yes, Cummins Makes a 1,000 Horsepower Engine for the Army—and It’s a 4 Cylinder appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
