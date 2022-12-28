ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
International Business Times

Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother

A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
People

Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance

Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
CORNELIUS, NC
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...

