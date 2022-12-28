Read full article on original website
Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl
North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
International Business Times
Missing Baby Found Dead In River; Father 'Threw Her Off The Bridge,' Says Mother
A 1-year-old baby who was reported missing in California was found dead in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach. The child's 22-year-old father, Jayveyon Burley, was arrested after the remains of baby Leilani Dream Burley were located, officials said Tuesday. Jayveyon's mother reported Leilani missing Sunday night after the...
Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital
The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead
The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Missing 54-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead inside a 23-Foot Python Snake by Locals
Jahrah (54), was reported missing by her husband when she did not return from working at her rubber plantation. Previous reports showed that more people had gone missing at the same plantation.
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Two-month-old baby boy died after parents left him to sleep in garden shed
A two-month-old boy lost his life after he was put to sleep in a garden shed during lockdown. News of the anonymous June 2020 death was revealed at a private family court hearing in Liverpool by Judge Steven Parker. There, it was explained that the child's parents had put the...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Parents of Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Arrested After They Allegedly Waited 22 Days to Report Her Disappearance
Madalina Cojocari, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., on Nov. 23 Authorities arrested the mother and stepfather of a missing North Carolina girl after they allegedly waited more than three weeks to report her disappearance. According to the Cornelius Police Department, Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, after Diana's daughter Madalina Cojocari vanished on Nov. 23. Madalina, 11, was last seen at her home in Cornelius, N.C., about 20 miles outside of Charlotte,...
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, then spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Georgia police found missing girl, 11, suspected of being human trafficking victim
The missing Georgia girl who left her home earlier this week to meet an adult male she met online was found by police. Police did not say if the girl was with anyone.
'It's too much:' Mom describes 4-year-old daughter's trauma after dog attack in New Jersey
The mother had just arrived at a home on Voorhees Street and was taking her daughter out of a car seat when a brown-haired pitbull attacked them.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Two children and four adults dead in horrific Tennessee house fire one day after Christmas
SIX people, including two children, are dead after a fire ripped through a home just a day after Christmas. The unidentified victims were found on Monday morning inside a home in Cumberland County,. , about two hours west of Nashville. Cumberland County fire officials responded to calls of a fire...
toofab.com
Boy Whose Body Was Just Discovered Under Floorboards Was Allegedly Drowned In Toilet Three Months Ago
The boy's mother claims her boyfriend "cut a hole in their wooden floor, dug a hole in the ground, and buried him under the house." The 6-year-old Arkansas boy whose body was found under the floorboards of his home last week allegedly died after his mother's boyfriend drowned him in the toilet three months ago.
Bodies Of Missing Ohio Teens Found In Burned-Down Vacant House; 5 Charged In Connection To Case
KeMarion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen on Dec. 3, according to Toledo Police. Cruz Garcia, 24, is now charged with kidnapping and murder. The bodies of two teenage boys missing for days were found in a burnt, vacant home in Toledo, Ohio, according to police, and five people are now under arrest on charges related to their kidnapping and murder.
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
