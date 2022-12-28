Read full article on original website
Drama! Intrigue! Intricacy! Ooh, la-la. Ever since Victoria Beckham climbed the formidable steps of her first Parisian runway this September, a certain air of mystery has filled her London ateliers. “It’s a powerful femininity that’s quite seductive and alluring,” she said during a preview for her follow-up collection for pre-fall. Her words couldn’t have painted a greater contrast to the pragmatic glamour that defined the first 10 years of her brand. Now, she is changing the conversation. Her spiritual move to Paris—with its haute couture appointments and avant-garde esotericism—is ushering in a courageous but confident paradigm shift for Beckham that was evident even in a commercial proposal like her pre-collection.
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Previews Season 25 Collection for SS23
With 2023 on the horizon, Human Made previews its Season 25 Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Highlighted in the first drop of the new year are new Crystal Heart T-shirts arriving as luxurious online exclusives. Available in light and dark colorways, the tees feature sparkling branded heart logos finished in high-quality rhinestones....
hypebeast.com
LEGO Adds a Jazz Club to Its Modular Buildings Collection
Since 2007, LEGO has released at least one entry in its Modular Buildings Collection. As 2023 rapidly approaches, the trend continues with the newest set to join the series, a Jazz Club. For the tenth year in a row, the modular set’s launch takes place at the start of the year. It joins classics such as Assembly Square and the Parisian Restaurant with a design that combines with other Modular Buildings with ease.
hypebeast.com
#FR2 and atmos Collide for Monochrome Mihara Yasuhiro Wayne Low Leathers
For its latest project, Ryo Ishikawa‘s streetwear label #FR2 partners with atmos and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro for a pair of special-edition Wayne Low Leathers. Arriving just ahead of the lunar Year of the Rabbit celebrations, the upcoming pairs appear in a patchwork finish combining premium suede, smooth leather, and patent leather.
hypebeast.com
ZOZOTOWN Readies 'Chainsaw Man' Capsule Collection
Japanese online fashion store ZOZOTOWN, owned by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who will soon take Steve Aoki and others on a SpaceX moon mission, has partnered with the popular anime Chainsaw Man for an exclusive 16-piece capsule collection. Included in the range are a number of graphic tees featuring distressed and paint-splattered artwork of fan-favorite characters, Makima, Aki, Pochita, Power, and main protagonist Denji in both demon and human form.
hypebeast.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Gifted a Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas
Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t bring home the World Cup this year, fans are celebrating with the star footballer in spirit as he’s just received one of the most luxurious gifts. Adding to his automotive collection, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed on Instagram that she gifted Ronaldo a brand...
Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81
Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
sneakernews.com
Vans To Launch A “Year Of The Rabbit” Slip-On Collection Exclusively At BILLY’S Tokyo
BILLY’S Tokyo has been releasing exclusive collections from some of the sneaker space’s most important players for quite some time, with the latest paying tribute to the “Year of the Rabbit” celebration via three pairs of the Vans Slip-On. While not as experimental as the accompanying...
hypebeast.com
OAMC Returns With Second Season of its Re:Work Collection
Returning with the second season of OAMC Re:Work, OAMC once again shared its artisanal approach through dye, detail, and shape. The line’s process sees ready-made items taken apart, refitted, adjusted, constructed, and overdyed. Vintage military blankets are printed with camouflage motifs and overdyed to create new garment shapes, while...
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
hypebeast.com
Porsche’s ‘Soul Electrified: The Current Within’ Gallery Event at HBX Was a Celebration of Art and Innovation
Porsche recently held a gallery event at concept retail space HBX New York to celebrate the launch of its Soul Electrified: The Current Within artworks. The digitally rendered pieces, made in collaboration with artists Rodolfo Hernandez, Travis Brothers and Isha Dipika Walia, were displayed on massive lightboxes that fully showcased the intricate detailing achieved to create these awe-inspiring visuals. Porsche took over the entirety of HBX’s third floor where guests were treated to light bites, cocktails and music provided by New York’s own DJ Niara Sterling.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP x Marni Collaboration Surfaces
Early images of a collaboration between the workwear subdivision Carhartt WIP and Italian fashion house Marni have surfaced. Having introduced workwear suits earlier this year in collaboration with Kunichi Nomura, Carhartt is seen experimenting with elevated forms yet again as the brand works with creative director Francesco Risso for a vibrant mashup.
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Launches “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna Sneaker Collection
Having unveiled its Yuthanan-shot FW22 campaign, Mizuno drops the highly-anticipated “Fishermen Pack” Kizuna sneaker collection. Inspired by the tranquility of water, particularly the coastal towns of Japan, the curated series is comprised of a trio of the brand’s signature silhouettes with elevated updates. As the name suggests, the collection takes notes from the picturesque fishing village of Ine Bay, northern Kyoto, and includes “Deep Sea Blue” and “Foam White” color palettes as well as unique design details.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
hypebeast.com
Marni Unveils Its "Year of the Rabbit" Collection
After reuniting with Uniqlo for a collaborative collection and releasing Vol.1 of its SS23 collection, Marni is cat-walking its way back into the spotlight to unveil its new “Year of the Rabbit” capsule to celebrate Chinese New Year. Much like its last CNY range, this newest line is also made alongside a creative as it has tapped Italian artist Flaminia Veronesi.
hypebeast.com
JJJJound Previews New BAPE STA Collaboration
While JJJJound continues to conquer new collaborative ground with its ever-expanding roster of partnerships, it has also revisited some of its most desired releases with follow-up entries. Following part two of its China-exclusive PUMA Suede capsule, the Montreal-based design studio has revealed a second BAPE collaboration, once again outfitting the BAPE STA. In its previous “A Tasteful Ape” collection, a hoodie and tee with the aforementioned slogan was joined by a much-desired BAPE STA from the duo.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Releases a Closer Look at Its Upcoming Momoko DOLL
Supreme has just teased a closer look at its upcoming Momoko DOLL release. As a collectible toy that has been around since 2001, the 12.6-inch-tall figurines were created by Namie Manabe and PetWORKs as a side project where it was later turned mass-market by new owners Sekiguchi in 2004 – becoming a popular series in the Japanese fashion doll market.
hypebeast.com
Malbon Golf Debuts the First Frost Collection
Fresh off of the nautically themed range that it released last week, Malbon Golf has just debuted the First Frost Collection. As the title of the collection suggests, a large portion is geared for frosty mornings on the links, meaning hoodies, sweatpants, pullovers and mock necks to partner alongside polos and shorts.
hypebeast.com
Oceanic Colors Detail the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
At the end of 2021, introduced its sustainability-focused Terrascape series of Air Maxes. Utilizing the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97, new approaches to each model favor recycled materials with design elements such as Nike Grind and the brand’s Crater foam cushioning. Various colorways have outfitted each model with the Air Max Terrascape Plus making its return in 2023.
hypebeast.com
Power Meets Passion in G-SHOCK's New Ignite Red Series
G-SHOCK has launched its Ignite Red series starring four flagship models, reimagined in the brand’s classic black and red hues. The choice of colors not only serves as an homage to G-SHOCK’s roots but also poses as symbols of strength and passion. The new collection features some of...
