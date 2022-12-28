ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car

Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating Several City Auto Thefts That May Be Linked

Rochester police are investigating several stolen car incidents that police think could be related. Lt. Greg Bello says officers were called to A1 Auto Repair on Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and vehicles stolen...finding that someone stole six cars after breaking into the building and finding the keys inside. The cars are still being sought.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked

UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. Tuesday morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County deputy hurt while responding to theft at Target in Penfield

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt after being dragged by a car on Tuesday night. It happened during a call for larceny at the Target in Penfield. Deputies were called to the store on Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Point Road around 9 p.m. for a report of two people suspected of stealing items from the store.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope

The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY

