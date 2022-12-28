Read full article on original website
RPD: Officer was dragged by a stolen car and shot at theft suspect on Culver Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an officer shot a suspect on Thursday night after the officer was dragged by a car that was reported stolen. Police say the suspect, a man in his 30s, was accused of stealing from a gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue.
Sunrise Smart Start: RPD officer injured, missing teenager
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 30, 2022.
Rochester Police sound alarm on car thefts – and ages of suspects
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Car thefts in Rochester aren’t new, but the ages of the drivers behind the wheel keep getting younger and younger. And police say the moment they steal a car, they’re putting all of us at risk. Tuesday night, police tried to stop a 2016...
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Three under 14 face charges after RPD recovers stolen car
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three teens are facing charges after Rochester Police officers recovered a stolen car on Tuesday. Rochester Police say tried to pull over a Cadillac that they identified as stolen from Redline Transmission. According to police, when the car stopped on Wilkins Street, children ran from the car and three were taken into custody after foot chases.
RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
One man arrested, another still being sought after burglary at Penfield Target
Penfield, N.Y. — One man faces charges and police are still looking for a second suspect after deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was injured trying to stop a burglary at Target on Penfield on Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the store around 8:30 p.m. for a report...
Police arrest three teens for car thefts in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday, after a total of 10 cars were reported stolen from three locations in the city that morning. Police said six vehicles were stolen from A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street, three more were stolen from Redline Transmission on Atlantic Avenue, and a man was carjacked on East Main Street — all overnight Monday into Tuesday. Two of the stolen vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Roth Street, though the suspects escaped.
Two Rochester Teens Accused of Crashing Stolen Car
Two Rochester teens have been charged for allegedly triggering a three-vehicle crash in a stolen car. Police say the two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign at Glenwood and Dewey Avenues near dinnertime yesterday, causing the chain-reaction crash. No one was seriously injured. The teens' car was reported stolen out...
Police Investigating Several City Auto Thefts That May Be Linked
Rochester police are investigating several stolen car incidents that police think could be related. Lt. Greg Bello says officers were called to A1 Auto Repair on Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and vehicles stolen...finding that someone stole six cars after breaking into the building and finding the keys inside. The cars are still being sought.
Deputy Dragged by Fleeing Shoplifter's Vehicle in Penfield
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly dragged a deputy while getting away. They say the men stole from the Penfield Target just after 8:30 last night. One got into a car and pulled away, as the deputy was trying to arrest him. The deputy...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
RPD investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked
UPDATE: RPD confirms that they’re investigating several stolen car incidents and the possibility of them being linked. Tuesday morning, Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for the report of a burglary and vehicles stolen. The investigation found that at some time overnight, at least one suspect stole six vehicles after breaking into the location and obtaining the keys from inside. The vehicles have not been recovered yet.
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
Rochester man shot overnight on Cameron St., RPD investigating
According to RPD, the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
Monroe County deputy hurt while responding to theft at Target in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt after being dragged by a car on Tuesday night. It happened during a call for larceny at the Target in Penfield. Deputies were called to the store on Penfield Road and Fairport Nine Mile Point Road around 9 p.m. for a report of two people suspected of stealing items from the store.
16-year-old missing; last seen at Villa of Hope
The family of Kerr says Inaya was last seen walking down Dewey Ave towards Ridge Rd. on December 27 at 8:30 p.m. She is described as having red streaks in her hair, tattoos of feathers on right arm, and was wearing gray jeans, gray Jordans sneakers, and a Timberland jacket — a similar jacket is pictured in the poster below.
Abandoned hotel now site of TikTok craze in Gates – and police aren’t happy
GATES, N.Y. – Don’t do it. That’s the message from Gates Police, who Wednesday announced they have arrested five young adults for breaking into the old, vacant Holiday Inn on Brooks Avenue. Sgt. James Coughlin says a challenge on the social media app TikTok is to blame....
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
