FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
One family who lives on a church campus decided to open their doors to 130 strangers in BuffaloRaj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
'We are coming for you': Buffalo officials promise to arrest all post-blizzard looters
WASHINGTON (TND) — As Buffalo, New York digs its way out of snow and ice from one of the worst blizzards in history, looters are taking advantage of the chaos to ransack stores. "It is horrible that while residents of our community have died in this storm, that people...
Mediation pilot program hopes to prevent mounting Oregon evictions
In the month of November alone 2,141 eviction proceedings were filed in Oregon courts, according to PSU research. 16,788 were filed since the start of 2022. A new pilot program hopes to prevent at least some of those from ending in forced removal. "If people are creative and want to...
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin
Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
Alcohol safety tips to know before your New Year's Eve party
PORTLAND, Ore. — New Year's Eve celebrations are traditionally surrounded by alcohol, culminating with a 'cheers' at the stroke of midnight to welcome in the new year. But for many Oregonians, this upcoming New Year's holiday can be triggering for their recovery. "It's just much more in your face,"...
Wait extended for commercial Dungeness crabbing season
COOS BAY, Ore. — Commercial crabbers continue to wait to kick off the Dungeness crabbing season on the Oregon Coast. The season, which was scheduled to begin on December 1, is delayed due to the presence of toxic domoic acid showing up in high amounts in crabs off Coos Bay.
PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
Oregon Community Trees, Dept. of Forestry seek nominees for urban forestry award program
Oregon Community Trees (OCT) and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are looking for nominees for the urban forestry award program. The goal of the awards program is to celebrate Oregonians who understand that healthy urban forests foster thriving communities and to encourage support from community leaders. ODF says the...
