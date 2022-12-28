ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

KCBY

Mediation pilot program hopes to prevent mounting Oregon evictions

In the month of November alone 2,141 eviction proceedings were filed in Oregon courts, according to PSU research. 16,788 were filed since the start of 2022. A new pilot program hopes to prevent at least some of those from ending in forced removal. "If people are creative and want to...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin

Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Alcohol safety tips to know before your New Year's Eve party

PORTLAND, Ore. — New Year's Eve celebrations are traditionally surrounded by alcohol, culminating with a 'cheers' at the stroke of midnight to welcome in the new year. But for many Oregonians, this upcoming New Year's holiday can be triggering for their recovery. "It's just much more in your face,"...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Wait extended for commercial Dungeness crabbing season

COOS BAY, Ore. — Commercial crabbers continue to wait to kick off the Dungeness crabbing season on the Oregon Coast. The season, which was scheduled to begin on December 1, is delayed due to the presence of toxic domoic acid showing up in high amounts in crabs off Coos Bay.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

PGE and Pacific Power increasing rates in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric and Pacific Power are increasing its rates in 2023, citing power cost inflation as a main reason for the hike. The Oregon Public Utility Commission finalized the PGE and Pacific Power increases based on the company’s increased cost to produce and purchase electricity, which increased significantly year-to-year.
PORTLAND, OR

