The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.01, or 0.10%, to $10.26. The AMTD Digital Inc. has recorded 13,558 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS.

1 DAY AGO