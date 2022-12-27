Read full article on original website
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
5 Well-Known Buy-Rated Stocks Trade Under $10 and Offer Huge Potential 2023 Gains
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Is Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFIIQ) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Armstrong Flooring Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (AFIIQ) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Armstrong Flooring Inc...
Is Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Rennova Health Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (RNVA) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Rennova Health Inc...
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others
Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021. Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and...
Is Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Hempacco Co Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (HPCO) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Hempacco Co Inc...
Is Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp (MILC) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (MILC) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Millennium Sustainable...
Is Epigenomics AG - ADR (EPGNY) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Epigenomics AG - ADR is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (EPGNY) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Epigenomics AG...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Is Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Quotient Ltd is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (QTNT) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Quotient Ltd Stock News.
4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk
The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
The 10 biggest winners in the S&P 500 this year were led by an oil giant Warren Buffett owns. The top stocks saw a combined $357 billion increase in market value.
Despite a big down year for stocks, a handful of names managed to print huge gains in 2022. Oil stocks dominated the S&P 500's top 10 winners this year as commodity prices spiked. These are the index's 10 best performing stocks in 2022, which added a combined $357 billion in...
Apple vs. Tesla: Which Growth Stock To Own?
Recently, I compared Apple stock AAPL to Amazon to see which qualified as the better growth stock. Today, I introduce Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Free Report to the conversation. The current year has been bad for AAPL and terrible for TSLA. But both stocks have performed superbly in the long term and may continue to do so.
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this drugmaker have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
