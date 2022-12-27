ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
aaii.com

Is Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFIIQ) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Armstrong Flooring Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (AFIIQ) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Armstrong Flooring Inc...
aaii.com

Is Rennova Health Inc (RNVA) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Rennova Health Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (RNVA) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Rennova Health Inc...
aaii.com

Is Hempacco Co Inc (HPCO) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Hempacco Co Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (HPCO) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Hempacco Co Inc...
aaii.com

Is Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp (MILC) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (MILC) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Millennium Sustainable...
aaii.com

Is Epigenomics AG - ADR (EPGNY) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Epigenomics AG - ADR is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (EPGNY) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Epigenomics AG...
NASDAQ

Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
aaii.com

Is Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Stock a Good Investment?

Learn more about whether Quotient Ltd is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (QTNT) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Quotient Ltd Stock News.
Zacks.com

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Curb Market Volatility Risk

The broader equity market has been hammered by recession fears, inflationary pressure and soaring interest rates. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about the global economic recovery. The major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, have declined 9.5%, 34.7% and 20.6%,...
The Apple Maven

Apple vs. Tesla: Which Growth Stock To Own?

Recently, I compared Apple stock AAPL to Amazon to see which qualified as the better growth stock. Today, I introduce Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Free Report to the conversation. The current year has been bad for AAPL and terrible for TSLA. But both stocks have performed superbly in the long term and may continue to do so.
NASDAQ

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

AbbVie (ABBV) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this drugmaker have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...

Comments / 0

Community Policy