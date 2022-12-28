ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Embiid's Big Scoring Night Not Enough

By Candi Waller
Inside The Wizards
Inside The Wizards
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WDFyd_0jwBS3gz00

For the first time this season, the Wizards had a fully healthy roster. The result was snapping the Sixers eight game win streak.

Tonight, the Washington Wizards had something they haven’t had all season.

A healthy active roster.

The Wizards took on the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena with no injuries to report. If ever they needed a healthy roster, they would need it tonight and hopefully beyond.

To some, this next part may be a surprise BUT….

The Wizards led for most of the game.

Despite having nine turnovers in the first quarter alone, the Wizards would lead the Sixers after the first and most of the game. The Wizards largest lead was 16. Overall, the Wizards and Sixers were evenly matched throughout the game:

Both teams had 39 rebounds, 15 turnovers, and a Free Throw Percentage of 87.1.

Field Goal Percentage, Assists, and Steals while not the same, but was still very close between the teams. Totals are below:

Assists: Wizards 18, Sixers 21

Steals: Wizards with Seven, Sixers had Eight

Field Goal Percentage: Wizards 45.9%, Sixers 46.4%

Philadelphia dominated the paint, however with 62 of the team's points there to the Wizards 42 paint points.

With about four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bradley Beal looked frustrated after missing a three. He grabbed the back of his leg and headed to the locker room on his own. One can only hope that he did not re-injure his hamstring.

Joel Embiid was going to be Joel Embiid all night as he had 48 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. James Harden was an active contributor per usual scoring 26 and having 13 assists. Despite Embiid’s big scoring night, the Wizards withstood the Sixers with a 116 – 111 win.

The difference:

For the first time all season, the Wizards had a healthy roster. Not sure how long the healthy roster will last given Beal’s injury. For now, the team can see the positive impacts of a healthy roster with the win against the Sixers.

