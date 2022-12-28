Read full article on original website
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Visiting the FREE Vero Beach Indian River Citrus MuseumKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Neighbors said a man was acting erratic on a seawall in Sebastian, Florida
A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia after neighbors said he was acting erratic on a seawall in Sebastian, Florida. The Sebastian Police Department received a couple of calls from the 600 block of Layport Drive about a man kneeling on a seawall behind a house with his head toward the water while talking to himself, the officer said.
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Deputies: 'Rolling gun battle' claims life of innocent victim
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle."
Housekeeper arrested after he gave inappropriate massage to boy, per police
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching a minor in a boy's home. According to the arrest report from the Juno Beach Police Department, 49-year-old John Castrillon, known to the family as Fredy, began to massage the boys shoulders around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
17-year-old in Maryland sends in fake calls to St. Lucie Police
PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A SWAT team swarmed a Florida home after receiving alarming calls, but the calls for help were a hoax. Now, a teen who lives miles away in another state is getting a lesson in the law. The call to St. Lucie County 911...
Police: 2 women escape from home where suicidal gunman barricaded himself
Two Port St. Lucie women are safe after they escaped from a home where a suicidal man armed with a gun barricaded himself inside, police say.
Dispute over yard lands one neighbor in jail and another in hospital
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman was jailed after deputies said she and her husband hit a neighbor with a rake and shovel, leaving the man with serious injuries to his face and neck. The incident began with a dispute over the woman raking leaves into the man’s yard, officials said.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
Police: Teen commits crime in Port St. Lucie while living in Maryland
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old in Maryland is accused of commiting crimes in Port St. Lucie over an online dispute. In November, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a home on SW Marshfield Ct on three separate occasions. The calls would report violent crimes...
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
Same driver arrested for second time in deadly Okeechobee County pedestrian hit-and-run
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A man was arrested Thursday for the early December pedestrian hit-and-run that took place in Okeechobee County. The crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 at SE 5th Street and SW 16th Avenue. Cameron Runyon...
Florida Man Blames “Voodoo” For Raping And Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl
A Florida man is accused of the incestuous rape and impregnation of a 13-year-old girl. Authorities say he didn’t deny the charge. Jean Innocent, 41, remains in Palm Beach County Jail on one charge of incest, impregnation of a child, and two counts of
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Baird sentenced for stalking ex-girlfriend
Former county administrator Joe Baird has been sentenced to one year of probation, after being found guilty of stalking his ex-girlfriend following the most recent breakup of their tumultuous, eight-year romantic relationship. As a condition of his probation, Baird, 65, is prohibited from having any contact with the woman. County...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered For Slain Law Officer
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Cpl. Ray Hamilton, who was fatally shot Christmas Eve in the line of duty. DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at
'We’re just thankful nobody was hurt': Police in Port St. Lucie investigate 3 swatting calls
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Maryland who is accused of making three hoax 911 calls in Port St. Lucie is facing charges. Assistant police chief Richard Del Toro said during the month of November, officers responded to a residence in the 2200 block of SW Marshfield Ct. on three different occasions for 911 calls regarding reports of violent crimes.
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
