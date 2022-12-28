A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia after neighbors said he was acting erratic on a seawall in Sebastian, Florida. The Sebastian Police Department received a couple of calls from the 600 block of Layport Drive about a man kneeling on a seawall behind a house with his head toward the water while talking to himself, the officer said.

