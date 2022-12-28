Wind storm brings strong gusts and power outages to South Sound Tuesday evening

A strong winter storm blowing in from the Pacific Ocean reached the South Sound Tuesday evening bringing power outages and strong gusts to the region.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said a gust of 55 miles per hour was recorded at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge Tuesday evening.

Two home weather monitors recorded gusts of 55-60 miles per hours in the Browns Point area, the NWS said.

A gust of 55 miles per hour was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 7:38 p.m., according to the NWS.

Winds were blowing steady at 20-25 miles per hour as the storm arrived Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures stayed warm — drastically warm compared to Friday’s ice storm — with a new high record of 58 degrees set in Bellingham Tuesday.

Power outages

Tacoma Public Utilities were working two major outages Tuesday evening and several smaller ones affecting about 3,000 customers, the utility said.

Puget Sound Energy outages were affected some 21,000 customers around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the utility said.

Gig Harbor Police reported that several parts of the city were dark around 8 p.m.

Peninsula Light Company said 3,400 of its customers in the Vaughn and Hunt/38th areas are without power.

Forecast

A high wind warning from the NWS is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. A flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather could bring a bit of sun but colder temperatures with a high of 41 forecast for Tacoma. Winds will slow to 10 miles per hour.