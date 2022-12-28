ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Wind storm brings strong gusts and power outages to South Sound Tuesday evening

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

A strong winter storm blowing in from the Pacific Ocean reached the South Sound Tuesday evening bringing power outages and strong gusts to the region.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said a gust of 55 miles per hour was recorded at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge Tuesday evening.

Two home weather monitors recorded gusts of 55-60 miles per hours in the Browns Point area, the NWS said.

A gust of 55 miles per hour was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 7:38 p.m., according to the NWS.

Winds were blowing steady at 20-25 miles per hour as the storm arrived Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures stayed warm — drastically warm compared to Friday’s ice storm — with a new high record of 58 degrees set in Bellingham Tuesday.

Power outages

Tacoma Public Utilities were working two major outages Tuesday evening and several smaller ones affecting about 3,000 customers, the utility said.

Puget Sound Energy outages were affected some 21,000 customers around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the utility said.

Gig Harbor Police reported that several parts of the city were dark around 8 p.m.

Peninsula Light Company said 3,400 of its customers in the Vaughn and Hunt/38th areas are without power.

Forecast

A high wind warning from the NWS is in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. A flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather could bring a bit of sun but colder temperatures with a high of 41 forecast for Tacoma. Winds will slow to 10 miles per hour.

Edy Zoo

Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue

TACOMA, Wash. - University Place and Day Island, two neighborhoods in the Tacoma area of Western Washington, faced several weather-related issues on Tuesday. Strong winds and high tides brought flooding and power outages to the region. At the same time, soggy soil and heavy rain increased the risk of landslides and falling trees.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next

A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion

The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Western Washington deals with flood waters across region

King tides combined with a storm caused flooding in parts of the Puget Sound area Tuesday, with officials in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston counties reporting high water levels. In Everett, tides went over the top of a levy, prompting concerns of a breach. Rachael Doniger, a spokesperson with the...
EVERETT, WA
theorcasonian.com

What the heck is a king tide?

Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
