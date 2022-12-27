Read full article on original website
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Search Underway In Wagoner County For Walkaway Inmate
Deputies in Wagoner County are searching for an inmate that walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester on Friday. 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight was spotted near Highway 51 and 353rd East Ave on Friday around noon. Law enforcement is searching the area with k9 units. The Oklahoma Department of...
Authorities Search For Inmate Who Walked Away From Jackie Brannon Correctional Center In McAlester
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) says an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has walked away from the facility where he was housed. According to the ODOC, 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight is serving a "12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County."
OBI Blood Drive returns to the reservation
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Generosity, and charity fill the air around the holidays. Many will give back by donating money to charities, supporting toy drives, or giving food to shelters. Another way to give back to those in need is by donating blood. Since the Covid-19 Pandemic began, donating at...
10th annual All-Indian Livestock Show set for Jan. 27 – 29
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Youth Agriculture program’s 10th annual All-Indian Livestock Show is Jan. 27 – 29 at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. The event is open to Native high school seniors and younger. As long as a child can show their animal without anyone helping them, they can participate. Mvskoke youth living anywhere in the state and any youth enrolled in other tribes living within the Mvskoke Reservation are invited to partake in the event.
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Okmulgee ER set for $11.8M update
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Two back-to-back Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council emergency session meetings were held in person and via teleconference on Dec. 28 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills. Emergency Session 1:. TR...
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail
In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
How do you spend the holidays?
MUSCOGEE NATION, Oklahoma – Sleigh bells ringing, carolers singing, and citizens mingling are just some of the many sounds heard across the Muscogee (Creek) Nation during the holiday season. It’s the time of year to draw near to family and unwind with holiday traditions. Christmas movies, game nights, dinners, church services, and light displays are just some of the many holiday traditions enjoyed across the reservation.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Tulsa Fire Department asking for help identifying suspects from arson incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is searching for two people who set fire to a dispensary on Dec. 18. Police say it happened at 3 Leafs Dispensary in north Tulsa around 2 a.m. Video surveillance shows two people approaching the front of the business and setting...
Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
A man was shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery after Saturday morning pursuit
Broken Arrow residents upset about recent break-ins, vandalism
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Homeowners in the New Bedford II and II neighborhood are upset about a recent string of car break-ins and incidents of vandalism – in a community they take care to maintain. Security video from one of those homeowners captured four people in hooded sweatshirts...
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home
The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
Woman sent to hospital after north Tulsa house fire; one dog dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after the house she was living in caught fire Tuesday night. A dog also died due to the fire. TFD said the house near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue was...
Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit
A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend. She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away. Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a...
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
