OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Youth Agriculture program’s 10th annual All-Indian Livestock Show is Jan. 27 – 29 at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. The event is open to Native high school seniors and younger. As long as a child can show their animal without anyone helping them, they can participate. Mvskoke youth living anywhere in the state and any youth enrolled in other tribes living within the Mvskoke Reservation are invited to partake in the event.

OKEMAH, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO