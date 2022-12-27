ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Authorities Search For Inmate Who Walked Away From Jackie Brannon Correctional Center In McAlester

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) says an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has walked away from the facility where he was housed. According to the ODOC, 32-year-old Shelby Goodnight is serving a "12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto aircraft or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County."
OBI Blood Drive returns to the reservation

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Generosity, and charity fill the air around the holidays. Many will give back by donating money to charities, supporting toy drives, or giving food to shelters. Another way to give back to those in need is by donating blood. Since the Covid-19 Pandemic began, donating at...
10th annual All-Indian Livestock Show set for Jan. 27 – 29

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Youth Agriculture program’s 10th annual All-Indian Livestock Show is Jan. 27 – 29 at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds in Okemah. The event is open to Native high school seniors and younger. As long as a child can show their animal without anyone helping them, they can participate. Mvskoke youth living anywhere in the state and any youth enrolled in other tribes living within the Mvskoke Reservation are invited to partake in the event.
Large fire burns home in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
Okmulgee ER set for $11.8M update

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Two back-to-back Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council emergency session meetings were held in person and via teleconference on Dec. 28 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills. Emergency Session 1:. TR...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On Voicemail

In January 2009, 41-year-old Althedia Vernon Vaught lived in the 3600 block of South New Haven Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma with her three adult children. Althedia worked at a local nursing facility and was considered a reliable employee there. Her daughter, Teanna, was pregnant with a baby boy, due any day, and Althedia was excited to be a grandmother, reports The Charley Project.
How do you spend the holidays?

MUSCOGEE NATION, Oklahoma – Sleigh bells ringing, carolers singing, and citizens mingling are just some of the many sounds heard across the Muscogee (Creek) Nation during the holiday season. It’s the time of year to draw near to family and unwind with holiday traditions. Christmas movies, game nights, dinners, church services, and light displays are just some of the many holiday traditions enjoyed across the reservation.
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home

The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
