The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2023
2022 was a stellar year for the horror genre with so many unique ideas and genuinely scary stories coming out to surprise fans everywhere. From the new Jordan Peele flick Nope to the unpredictable Barbarian, there was something for everyone to enjoy, and it seems as though 2023 is shaping up to be just as solid a year for the genre.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
The Best Movies Trailers of 2022
As film fans, we have a love-hate relationship with movie trailers. Sure we'll spam Twitter for Warner Bros to give us the Barbie trailer or anxiously await for Disney to give us our first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but then there are those trailers that show too little or too much. The kinds of trailers that hint that the studio has no clue how to market a particular movie so instead will either mislead the audience or show the entire story in just under three minutes.
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie
Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
John Cho-Led Horror Film 'They Listen' Sets Summer Release
2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
A head-scratching sci-fi that’s ambitious to the point of infuriating duplicates on streaming
Everyone enjoys an ambitious slice of existential sci-fi on occasion, but when that ambition becomes so all-encompassing that it borders on the impenetrable, not everyone is going to be won over by the film in question’s unique charms. It’s most definitely a sentiment that applies to 2011’s Another Earth, even if the positives do ultimately outweigh the negatives.
Auld Lang Die! 7 New Year’s Horror Movies
Jamie Lee Curtis is confined to a train with a disgruntled killer. A family vacation gets drenched in blood when the little ones reveal murderous urges. Gabriel Byrne goes satanic long before his family was terrorized by occult forces in Hereditary (2018). Christmas may be stressful, but plans for New Year's aren't the time for a sigh of relief.
How Filmmakers Navigated Unexpected Death During Production
Several film productions have been beset by the passing of an actor or actress involved. While death is always tragic, unexpected departures are particularly hard-hitting for those close to the person in question. From Marilyn Monroe to Paul Walker, a cast member's sudden passing has seen filmmakers and studios scramble in an effort to salvage their multi-million dollar investments. Employing techniques including script rewrites, cleverly choreographed re-shoots with different performers, and cutting edge digital technology that gives viewers the illusion of an actor's presence, all manner of creative ingenuity has been used to save a number of films from being abandoned altogether.
A spectacular sci-fi franchise that kicked off with a classic and ended in disaster peaked way too high far too early
Any franchise that begins with an undisputed classic very rarely has anywhere to go but down, but the gradual decline of the Men in Black series was nonetheless disheartening to see, with the dismal spinoff International going down in a ball of entirely deserved and fully justified flames. Bolstered the...
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
No Jazz For ‘Babylon’ At Domestic Box Office With $4M+ Debut; Brad Pitt-Margot Robbie Epic Won’t Hit $250M Breakeven: Here’s Why
Updated with latest box office: Damien Chazelle’s $80M 1920s-set Hollywood epic Babylon went up in a blaze of fire at the domestic box office this past weekend with an awful $4.85M four-day start, lower than its anticipated $5.3M outlook on Monday morning. Related Story ‘Babylon’ Review: Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Soar In Damien Chazelle's Wild, Turbulent Ride Through Early Hollywood Related Story Christmas Delivers Box Office Miracle For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Despite Winter Weather: James Cameron Sequel Finals At $95.5M+ 2nd Weekend Related Story Sorry, Cowboys: There Won't Be An Original 'Yellowstone' Episode On Christmas Day Say what you will about harsh winter...
