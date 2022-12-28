ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Related
Smoke advisory issued for New Years Eve and Day in Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — In anticipation of the annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, Clark County has issued a smoke advisory for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Fireworks can lead to elevated particles in the air, which can impact the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise in the Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After a run to the Galleria Mall in Henderson, Marcia Alves could not believe that she would be the victim of a crime taking off across the valley. "I felt violated. I felt violated because I just went out with my son and never expected them to steal anything from me, and I didn't expect that to happen," she says.
New Nevada laws taking effect in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you ring in the New Year, there are several laws that will take effect at the start of 2023. One of the biggest laws is AB 116 which will decriminalize minor traffic violations. Previously, if you were caught driving with an expired registration or no proof of insurance, and couldn’t make a payment, you would be facing a warrant for your arrest. Now, you would still need to pay the fine, but you won’t face jail time. Turning minor traffic violations and offenses from criminal to civil offenses. Major offenses like speeding over a certain limit will still be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law.
