LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As you ring in the New Year, there are several laws that will take effect at the start of 2023. One of the biggest laws is AB 116 which will decriminalize minor traffic violations. Previously, if you were caught driving with an expired registration or no proof of insurance, and couldn’t make a payment, you would be facing a warrant for your arrest. Now, you would still need to pay the fine, but you won’t face jail time. Turning minor traffic violations and offenses from criminal to civil offenses. Major offenses like speeding over a certain limit will still be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO