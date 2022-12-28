Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Georgia WR Ladd McConkey asked about Peach Bowl status
Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey suffered a knee injury in UGA’s SEC Championship win over LSU on Dec. 4. After the game, coach Kirby Smart confirmed the injury was tendinitis that McConkey had been dealing with for some time. The redshirt sophomore was held out of some practices leading up...
saturdaytradition.com
Peach Bowl drops thrilling hype video for Ohio State-Georgia matchup
The Peach Bowl is just about ready to get the College Football Playoff semifinals rolling! That matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in Atlanta is not short of storylines on either side of the game. For the Buckeyes, Ryan Day’s squad has new life after a disastrous loss to Michigan...
Peach Bowl A Homecoming For Ohio State Linebacker, Georgia Native Steele Chambers
While this marks the first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl for Ohio State, redshirt junior linebacker Steele Chambers notably played a pair of state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during his high school career. The results were mixed, as Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic fell to Westminster in overtime during...
WSYX ABC6
'Go Bucks' displayed on Nationwide building ahead of Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide is showing the Buckeyes some support heading into this weekend's bowl game. The tower is lit up with a "Go Bucks" message and it will remain there as long as Ohio State is in the playoff hunt. It replaced the "Happy Holidays" message that...
Five reasons Ohio State can beat Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is putting together the final touches of its preparations for the massive clash in Atlanta. The Buckeyes will take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the winner will get a chance to play for all the confetti and trophies in the College Football Playoff national championship game a week later in SoCal.
Know your foe, Georgia: Which Bulldogs could give Ohio State problems in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
As we inch closer to game time, we need to look a bit more into who is going to be on the opposite sidelines from our Ohio State Buckeyes. The Georgia Bulldogs have been fantastic over the last two seasons, dropping just one game while winning last year’s College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Ohio State, Peach Bowl 2022: Five keys to help pick the College Football Playoff semifinal game
ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Georgia is coming off of a resounding 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while Ohio State's loss to No. 2 Michigan on rivalry weekend kept the Buckeyes from winning the Big Ten East and forced them to play the waiting game until Selection Sunday.
saturdaytradition.com
Lathan Ransom, Ohio State DB, responds to questions about status of broken thumb for Peach Bowl
Lathan Ransom is playing hurt. The Ohio State defensive back is suffering from a broken thumb ahead of his team’s matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Ransom reportedly had the injury during the first play of the game in Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland back in November. Despite the pain, he still recorded 7 tackles and a blocked punt against the Terps.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit responds to Will Muschamp's jab about 1993 bowl game between Ohio State, Georgia
Kirk Herbstreit isn’t in the mood to reflect on a loss to Georgia from his Ohio State playing days. On Tuesday, Georgia assistant Will Muschamp, a former UGA defensive back, got some laughs when he joked about playing against Herbstreit’s Buckeyes:. “We had a luncheon. Herbstreit got up...
WSYX ABC6
Consultant got $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
Comments / 0