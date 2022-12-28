ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Peach Bowl drops thrilling hype video for Ohio State-Georgia matchup

The Peach Bowl is just about ready to get the College Football Playoff semifinals rolling! That matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in Atlanta is not short of storylines on either side of the game. For the Buckeyes, Ryan Day’s squad has new life after a disastrous loss to Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'Go Bucks' displayed on Nationwide building ahead of Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide is showing the Buckeyes some support heading into this weekend's bowl game. The tower is lit up with a "Go Bucks" message and it will remain there as long as Ohio State is in the playoff hunt. It replaced the "Happy Holidays" message that...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons Ohio State can beat Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is putting together the final touches of its preparations for the massive clash in Atlanta. The Buckeyes will take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and the winner will get a chance to play for all the confetti and trophies in the College Football Playoff national championship game a week later in SoCal.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Ohio State, Peach Bowl 2022: Five keys to help pick the College Football Playoff semifinal game

ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Georgia is coming off of a resounding 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while Ohio State's loss to No. 2 Michigan on rivalry weekend kept the Buckeyes from winning the Big Ten East and forced them to play the waiting game until Selection Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State DB, responds to questions about status of broken thumb for Peach Bowl

Lathan Ransom is playing hurt. The Ohio State defensive back is suffering from a broken thumb ahead of his team’s matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Ransom reportedly had the injury during the first play of the game in Ohio State’s 43-30 win over Maryland back in November. Despite the pain, he still recorded 7 tackles and a blocked punt against the Terps.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Consultant got $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
COLUMBUS, OH

