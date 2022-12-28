Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press Office
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fan
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
Oklahoma City crews working around the clock to fix water lines following cold snap
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 700 Oklahomans across the OKC metro had trouble with broken water lines following the recent arctic blast and following low-temperature days. Even as temperatures rise, some people are still experiencing problems from the cold snap and city crews are still working on water lines.
KFOR
There’s some hope for rainfall across portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! There’s some hope for rainfall across portions of Oklahoma especially with a storm system coming up after the New Years Weekend on Monday. Not much but it’s something!
KFOR
Mild start to 2023 leads to rain and storms
After a slight downturn in temperatures Friday, we will be pretty well above average once more for the weekend. Look for low to middle 50s Friday with a return to lower 60s Saturday and New Year’s Day. January is Oklahoma’s driest month climatologically, however an area of low pressure...
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Oklahoma ranchers adjust to cold temperatures to keep cattle warm
INOLA, Okla. — Kirt Thacker has been a rancher for 40 years. In all of that time, even through ice storms, he has only lost a few cows because of the cold. Thacker owns Circle T Cattle Company in Inola. He said he has a few options to protect the nearly 100 cows he cares for when temperatures drop to single digits.
KOCO
2022 Year in Review: Looking back at extreme weather that hit Oklahoma
As we prepare to say goodbye to 2022, KOCO 5 looks back on some of the extreme weather that made its way across the state this year. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane reviews some of the top-breaking weather stories from the last 12 months. Open the video player above to watch.
KFOR
It’s going to be a very windy day Oklahoma!
A Wind Advisory is up and running for central Oklahoma thru 6 PM Wednesday. You can expect strong and gusty south winds to continue today across all of Oklahoma. South winds 25-35 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH. So hold on to the steering wheel!
KOCO
Traffic clears after crash on northbound Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Traffic has cleared back up after a crash caused a backup along Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. First responders were at the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Southeast 15th Street. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the incident was a non-injury collision.
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KOCO
2 taken to hospital, suspect arrested after shootout in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people during a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the incident started as a shootout in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 9700 block of Northeast 63rd Street. "We...
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
KOCO
Southwest Airlines continues to struggle to get people in the air in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Southwest Airlines continues to struggle to get people in the air in Oklahoma City. There have been thousands of cancelations and travelers are stranded with no clear path forward. There are lots of bags at Will Rogers World Airport but their owners are nowhere to be found.
